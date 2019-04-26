Tour de Yorkshire 2019 road closures: all the North Yorkshire routes affected

Have your say

The Tour de Yorkshire 2019 will be meandering its way across the county next week, in a four-day spectacle of exciting cycle racing.

The Tour kicks off for stage one in Doncaster on Thursday 2 May, and takes in Selby, York, Ripon, Scarborough, Filey and Barnsley among other towns before the grand finale in Leeds on Sunday 5 May.

The tour travels through a number of locations across Yorkshire including York, Ripon, Scarborough, Filey and Leeds

How the road closures will work and when roads will be shut

All roads along the routes will have a rolling road block of around 30 minutes.

A Tour de Yorkshire spokesman said, "For each stage the closures will be managed by the police as a 'rolling closure'.

"This means that the traffic will be stopped at any given point between 10 and 30 minutes ahead of the first cyclist.

"When the race, and all the official and team vehicles, have passed the roads will reopen again. The last vehicle in the race group is a lorry with screens on both sides telling people watching that the roads are open again.

"Typically the closure is in place for between 20 and 50 minutes depending on the severity of the stage, how far into the stage the race is and the weather."

Full list of North Yorkshire road closures - including York, Scarborough, Filey, Ripon

Stage 1 road closures:

Stage one on Thursday 2 May starts in Doncaster and ends in Selby, covering 179km, with 32km (18 per cent) of the route travelling through North Yorkshire.

The route will take in Escrick, Stillingfleet, Cawood, Thorpe Willoughby and Selby.

Little Smeaton 1:05pm to 2:05pm

Womersley 1:05pm to 2:05pm

Escrick 4:30pm to 5:45pm

Stillingfleet 4:30pm to 5:45pm

Cawood 4:45pm to 6pm

Thorpe Willoughby 4:50pm to 6:15pm

Thorpe Willoughby to Selby (Armoury Road) 4pm to 6:15pm

A1238 Selby Armoury Road to Leeds Road 4:30pm to 8pm

Selby Deviaiton (Scott Road to Water Lane 5pm to 6:15pm

Selby Doncaster Road (Union Lane to Leeds Road) 4pm to 6:15pm

Selby Park Street (Portholme Road to Gowthorpe) 4pm to 6:15pm

Selby The Crescent 4pm to 6:15pm

Selby Gowthorpe 4:29pm (caravans) 6am to 10pm

Stage 2 women's event road closures

Leathley 10:25am to 11:25am

Cote de Robin's Hill 10:30am to 11:30am

Beckwithshaw 10:35am to 11:40am

Beckwithshaw roundabout to A59 10:30am to 12:15pm

Harrogate, Pennypot Lane to Crescent Road 10:40am to 12pm

Harrogate, Parliament Street and West Park 10am to 12pm

Harrogate, Otley Road 10:50am to 12pm

Beckwithshaw roundabout to A59 10:30am to 12:15pm

Killinghall 11:05am to 12:15pm

Ripley 11:10am to 12:20pm

South Stainley 11:15am to 12:25pm

Wormald Green 11:15am to 12:25pm

Ripon 11:25am to 12:35pm

Ripon Market Place 11:00am to 11pm

North Stainley 11:30am to 12:40pm

West Tanfield 11:40am to 12:50pm

Carthorpe 11:50am to 1pm

Burneston 11:50am to 1pm

Exelby 12pm to 1:15pm

Exelby to Bedale 11am to 2pm

Bedale South End, Bridge Street to Harbour View) 8am to 8pm

Bedale, Bridge Street and Sussex Street 11am to 2pm

Bedale Market Place, The Wynd, North End and Emgate 5am to 10pm

Stage 2 men's race road closures:

Stage two on Friday 3 May starts in Barnsley and ends in Bedale, covering 135km, with 68km (50 per cent) of the route travelling through North Yorkshire.

The route will take in Leathley, Harrogate, Killinghall, Wormald Green, Ripon, West Tanfield, Carthorpe, Burneston and Bedale.

Leathley 3:50pm to 4:50pm

Cote de Robin's Hill 3:55pm to 4:55pm

Beckwithshaw 4pm to 5pm

Beckwithshaw roundabout to A59 4pm to 5:30pm

Harrogate, Pennypot Lane to Crescent Road 4pm to 5pm

Harrogate, Parliament Street and West Park3pm (caravans) 2:30pm to 5:30pm

Harrogate, Otley Road 4:15pm to 5:15pm

Beckwithshaw roundabout to A59 4pm to 5:30pm

Killinghall 4:30pm to 7:30pm

Ripley 4:30pm to 5:30pm

South Stainley 4:35pm to 5:35pm

Wormald Green 4:35pm to 5:35pm

Ripon 3:46pm (caravans) 4:45pm to 5:45pm

Ripon Market Place 11am to 11pm

North Stainley 4:50pm to 5:50pm

West Tanfield (caravans) 5pm to 6pm

Carthorpe 5:05pm to 6:10pm

Burneston 5:05pm to 6:10pm

Exelby 5:10pm to 6:15pm

Exelby to Bedale 4:30pm to 6:30pm

Bedale South End, Bridge Street to Harbour View) 8am to 8pm

Bedale, Bridge Street and Sussex Street 4:30pm to 8:30pm

Bedale Market Place, The Wynd, North End and Emgate 4:31 (caravans) 5am to 10pm

Stage 3 road closures:

Stage three on Saturday 4 May starts in Bridlington and ends in Scarborough, covering 13km, with 128km (96 per cent) of the route travelling through North Yorkshire.

The route takes in Reighton, Hunmanby, Folkton, Cayton, Seamer, East Ayton, Hackness, Harwood Dale, Fylingthorpe, Robin Hoods Bay, Whitby, Sandsend, Egton, Grosmont, Sleights, Cloughton, Burniston and Scarborough.

A165 Near Reighton 2:30pm to 3:30pm

Hummanby 12:55pm (caravans) 2:30pm to 3:30pm

Folkton 2:30pm to 3:30pm

Cayton 2:40pm to 3:40pm

Eastfield 2:45pm to 3:45pm

Crossgates 2:45pm to 3:45pm

Seamer 2:45pm to 3:45pm

East Ayton 2:45pm to 3:45pm

Hackness 3pm to 4pm

Cote de Silpho (caravans) 8:30am to 5pm

Harwood Dale 3:15pm to 4:15pm

A171 Harwood Dale to B1416 junction 3:15pm to 5:45pm

Fylingthorpe (caravans) 3:30pm to 4:30pm

Robin Hoods Bay 3:30pm to 4:30pm

Cote de Hooks House Farm 3:30pm to 4:30pm

Hawsker 3:35 pm to 4:35pm

Whitby sprint 3:40pm to 4:40pm

Whitby Harbour, Church Street to Station Square 3pm to 5pm

Whitby (caravans) 3:40pm to 4:40pm

Sandsend 3:50pm to 4:50pm

Caote de Lythe Bank 2:41pm (caravans) 3:50pm to 4:50pm

Lythe 3:50pm to 4:50pm

Junction of A174 with B1266 4pm to 5pm

Junction of B1266 with A171 4pm to 5pm

Egton 4:15pm to 5:20pm

Grosmont (caravans) 4:15pm to 5:20pm

Code de Grosmont 4:15pm to 5:20pm

Sleights 4:15pm to 5:20pm

Iburndale 4:20pm to 5:25pm

Ugglebarnby 10am to 6pm

Code de Ugglebarnby 10am to 6pm

Junction of B1416 with A171 4:30pm to 5:35pm

A171 and B1416 junction to A 171 Harwood Dale 3:15pm to 5:45pm

Cloughton 4:50pm to 6pm

Burniston 4:50pm to 6pm

Scarborough 5pm to 6:10pm

Scarborough St Thomas Street, Castle Road to St Nicholas Cliff) 4pm to 6:15pm

Scarborough St Nicholas Cliff to Aquarium Top 5pm to 6pm

Scarborough South Bay 4pm to 6:15pm

Scarborough North Bay 6am to 10pm

Stage 4 road closures:

Stage four on Sunday 5 May starts in Halifax and ends in Leeds, covering 182km, with 130km (71 per cent) of the route travelling through North Yorkshire.

The route takes in Sutton-in-Craven, Crosshills, Skipton, Embsay, Burnsall, Threshfield, Kilnsey, Kettlewell (including Park Rash), Middleham, Masham, Grewelthorpe, Kirkby Malzeard, Pateley Bridge, Greenhow Hill, Blubberhouses and Askwith Moor.

Sutton-in-Craven 12:55pm to 1:55pm

Skipton (caravans) 1pm to 2pm

Embsay 1:10pm to 2:10pm

Eastby 1:15pm to 2:15pm

Code de Barden Moor 1:15pm to 2:15pm

Burnsall 1:30pm to 2:30pm

Thresfield 1:35pm to 2:35pm

Kilnsey 1:45pm to 2:45pm

Kettlewell (caravans) 1:50pm to 2:50pm

Cote de Park Rash 10am to 4:30pm

Braidley 10am to 4:30pm

Horse House 10am to 4:30pm

Carlton 2:15pm to 3:20pm

Middleham (caravans) 2:20pm to 3:35pm

East Witton 2:20pm to 3:35pm

Masham (caravans) 2:45pm to 4pm

Grewelthorpe 2:45pm to 4pm

Kirkby Malzeard 3pm to 4:15pm

Pateley Bridge (caravans) 3:15 pm to 4:30pm

Cote de Greenhow Hill (Pateley Bridge to Duck Street) 8am to 5pm

Greenhow Village 3:30pm to 4:45pm

Blubberhouses A594: 3:40pm to 5pm