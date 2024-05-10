Tour of Britain cycle race: Plans to pass through South Yorkshire this September

Plans for a stage of a national cycle race to pass through South Yorkshire have been proposed.

The Tour of Britain is a multi-day cycle race on the roads of Great Britain, first held in 1945.

The race is televised nationally and internationally, and this year is set to take place between September 1-8.

The competitors will start in Glasgow and finish in London, and a stage is proposed to take place in South Yorkshire – starting in Sheffield, travelling through Rotherham and Doncaster, and finishing in Barnsley.

The route is currently being finalised, but a ‘significant part’ of the stage will be hosted on Barnsley’s roads on September 5.

A report to Barnsley Council, who propose to spend £130,000 to host the finale of the stage, states: “Barnsley’s wonderful landscape and key tourist attractions will be highlighted as part of the route.

“The race will finish in Barnsley Town Centre to maximise impact.”