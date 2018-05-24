Traffic alert: A63 closed near Brough after lorry hit footbridge and shed its load

Police are warning motorists to avoid the A63 near Brough after a lorry hit a footbridge and shed its load.

Traffic is queuing for miles in both directions, with drivers describing the congestion as "horrendous" and complaining about regular issues on the route.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "​Drivers are advised that the A63 has been closed and will remain so until a shed-load of metal can be recovered from the carriageway.

"A lorry collided with a footbridge on the westbound carriageway. The load that it was carrying was shed onto the eastbound carriageway causing both directions to be closed.

"A structural engineer has been called and will attend at the earliest opportunity and the debris and load will have to be recovered before the road can be reopened."

Diversions have been in place but are advised to avoid the A63 until further notice.

Highways England said traffic was queuing for around three miles on the A63 eastbound approaching the closure near the A1034 junction, while queues stretching back two miles had built up on the westbound carriageway at the junction of the A15 near the Humber Bridge.

Bus company EYMS said services including the 105 and 103 were being affected.

Dawn Kirkby wrote on Twitter: "Just coming back from Leeds. A63 closed between South Cave and Brough. Regretted turning off at North Cave. Traffic at a stand still. Lorry gone into bridge. As took me nearly two hours from South Cave. The road is closed off on a regular basis now!! It's getting beyond a joke!!!"

Rich Thompson said: "Stuck in the #A63 traffic jam near #Hull. May be here a while, so I would like to wish everyone a happy 2019."

Paul Hogan said: "This is not the first time that a lorry struck a bridge on the A63 recently, are the bridges too low?"