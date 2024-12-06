Train delays and cancellations across Yorkshire due to 'radio system fault' and overhead wires issue
An issue with the radio system used by train drivers and signallers is causing delays across the country - while a problem with overhead wires between Leeds and Doncaster is also affecting travel.
Train information website National Rail Enquiries said trains “across the network” are having to start their journeys later because of the failure of the onboard GSM-R system, and “may be subject to cancellations or alterations”.
The failure with the GSM-R system “is currently being investigated”, National Rail Enquiries said.
And train company LNER, which operates services between London and Edinburgh taking in large parts of Yorkshire, said: “We are experiencing major disruption between Leeds and Doncaster due to damage to the overhead electric wires.
“We strongly advise you to avoid travelling if you can. Trains are running, but there is major disruption, and you may be heavily delayed and/or experience severe overcrowding. This advise is in place until 12:00 on the 6th December.
“We’re sorry for the inconvenience to your travel plans today.”
Travellers can use their tickets with the following train companies at no extra cost, LNER said:
- TransPennine Express between Manchester, Leeds and York/Newcastle.
- Northern between Leeds and York
- CrossCountry between Sheffield, Doncaster/Leeds, York.