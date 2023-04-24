The emergency services dealt with an incident at Sandal and Agbrigg and the line was temporarily blocked.
Services are now returning to normal but some may still be delayed, Northern said, with disruption expected until 8.30am.
However, travel is now starting to resume on this route.
Northern has released the following information at 8am on Monday April 24:
Following the emergency services dealing with an incident at Sandal & Agbrigg all lines have now reopened.How does it affect your service:Train services running through this station are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or diverted. Disruption is expected until 08:30 24/04.Our advice to our customers:Following train services between Leeds and Doncaster and between Leeds and Sheffield via Moorthorpe being disrupted due to emergency services dealing with an incident in the Sandal and Agbrigg area all lines have reopened.Effect on service:Leeds to Sheffield via Moorthorpe (both directions) - will begin to run however some services may be disrupted due to displaced trains and train crew.Leeds to Doncaster (both directions) - will begin to run however some services may be disrupted due to displaced trains and train crew.Alternative travel suggestions:Passengers to and from Sheffield are advised to use the route via Barnsley where possible. Passengers travelling from Leeds to Doncaster can travel on these services to Meadowhall and change there for DoncasterRail Replacement:To assist customers to complete their journey, road transport has been requested and the following is recruited -06.45 Wakefield Westgate - via stations to South Elmsall - and drop off as required stations to Doncaster (Operated by TJ's Travel)07:30 Wakefield Westgate - via stations to Swinton operated by TJs TravelJourney times will be extended by around 45 minutes whilst travelling by Rail Replacement transport.
Following a points failure between Harrogate and York all lines have now reopened.
How does it affect your service:
Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 09:30 24/04.
Our advice to our customers:
Services between Harrogate and York are currently being disrupted due to a points failure.
Network rail staff have fixed the points at 07:35.
Effect on service:
Train services are now able to run between Leeds/Harrogate and York (in both directions) following a points failure. Services will still be disrupted for some time due to displaced trains and train crew.
First services affected:
06:56 Harrogate to Leeds was the first affected as this is trapped the wrong side of the disruption.
Alternative travel suggestions:
Northern ticket holders have acceptance on:
Transpennine Express services between York and Leeds in both directions.
Any ticket restrictions have been lifted during this disruption.