Following the emergency services dealing with an incident at Sandal & Agbrigg all lines have now reopened.How does it affect your service:Train services running through this station are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or diverted. Disruption is expected until 08:30 24/04.Our advice to our customers:Following train services between Leeds and Doncaster and between Leeds and Sheffield via Moorthorpe being disrupted due to emergency services dealing with an incident in the Sandal and Agbrigg area all lines have reopened.Effect on service:Leeds to Sheffield via Moorthorpe (both directions) - will begin to run however some services may be disrupted due to displaced trains and train crew.Leeds to Doncaster (both directions) - will begin to run however some services may be disrupted due to displaced trains and train crew.Alternative travel suggestions:Passengers to and from Sheffield are advised to use the route via Barnsley where possible. Passengers travelling from Leeds to Doncaster can travel on these services to Meadowhall and change there for DoncasterRail Replacement:To assist customers to complete their journey, road transport has been requested and the following is recruited -06.45 Wakefield Westgate - via stations to South Elmsall - and drop off as required stations to Doncaster (Operated by TJ's Travel)07:30 Wakefield Westgate - via stations to Swinton operated by TJs TravelJourney times will be extended by around 45 minutes whilst travelling by Rail Replacement transport.