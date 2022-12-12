There are two 48-hour protests taking place December 13-14 and 16-17 due to RMT industrial action and as a result rail services will be affected. There will be no bus replacements running during the strikes for Northern, TransPennine and East Midlands Railway.
Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) will also be carrying out strikes on December 17, which is expected to cause ‘Christmas rail chaos’. These rail strikes are in response to the government ‘blocking any improvements to offers for workers in train operating companies’.
Interim general secretary at TSSA, Frank Ward, said: “This is devastating news for rail workers, passengers and the wider economy as it exposes the damage the government is willing to do to working people. Rail workers and the industry have been put in an impossible position by the Tory government.
“Christmas chaos and disruption across our railways are now unfortunately guaranteed, and come gift wrapped from Rishi Sunak and his anti-worker Conservative government’s agenda. We are truly sorry for the disruption that this action will cause to passengers and businesses.
“We have tried everything to achieve a resolution, but we will not sell our members’ jobs for a cheap deal that slashes their pay and fails to provide the job security being given to colleagues in the rail industry.”
Yorkshire rail routes operating from Northern, TransPennine Express and East Midlands Railway
Northern Rail
The revised timetables show the only services operating between December 13 and 16.
York - Leeds
Ilkley - Leeds
Skipton - Leeds
Leeds - Sheffield
Bradford Forster Square - Leeds
These are the only services operating on Saturday, December 17.
York - Leeds
Ilkley - Leeds
Skipton - Leeds
Leeds - Sheffield
Bradford Forster Square - Leeds
TransPennine Express
On Tuesday, December 13 and Wednesday, December 14 these are the services running from TransPennine Express.
York and Manchester Piccadilly - nine services in both directions
Cleethorpes and Sheffield - five services in both directions
These are the only routes operating on Thursday, December 15.
Newcastle and York - five services in both directions
Saltburn and York - five services in both directions (one service in both directions will start/terminate at Middlesbrough
York and Manchester Piccadilly - nine services in both directions (one service in both directions extends to/from Liverpool Lime Street
Cleethorpes and Sheffield - five services in both directions
Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17
These are the only Yorkshire rail routes running on these days.
York and Huddersfield - 10 services in both directions
Cleethorpes and Sheffield - five services in both directions
TransPennine Express has extended ticket validity for those affected by strike action. If you purchased a ticket for travel between the dates below, your ticket will be valid on other dates:
Between Tuesday, December 13 and Saturday, December 17 - valid on the previous day as well as up to Tuesday, December 20.
Saturday, December 24 or Tuesday, December 27 - valid from Friday, December 23 until Thursday, December 29.
Between Tuesday, January 3, 2023 and Saturday, January 7, 2023 - valid on the previous day as well as up to Tuesday, January 10.
East Midlands Railway
There is only one Yorkshire rail route operating on these strike dates.
Tuesday, December to Friday, December 16
One train per hour between Sheffield and Nottingham
Saturday, December 17
One train per hour between Sheffield and Leicester (EMR Intercity)
One train per hour between Sheffield and Nottingham (EMR Regional)
Sunday, December 18
One train per hour between Sheffield and Leicester (EMR Intercity)
One train per hour between Sheffield and Nottingham (EMR Regional)