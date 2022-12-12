Northern Rail, TransPennine Express and East Midlands Railway have announced the Yorkshire rail routes that will be operating during the train strikes this week.

There are two 48-hour protests taking place December 13-14 and 16-17 due to RMT industrial action and as a result rail services will be affected. There will be no bus replacements running during the strikes for Northern, TransPennine and East Midlands Railway.

Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) will also be carrying out strikes on December 17, which is expected to cause ‘Christmas rail chaos’. These rail strikes are in response to the government ‘blocking any improvements to offers for workers in train operating companies’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interim general secretary at TSSA, Frank Ward, said: “This is devastating news for rail workers, passengers and the wider economy as it exposes the damage the government is willing to do to working people. Rail workers and the industry have been put in an impossible position by the Tory government.

A TransPennine Express train. (Pic credit: Peter Byrne / PA Wire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Christmas chaos and disruption across our railways are now unfortunately guaranteed, and come gift wrapped from Rishi Sunak and his anti-worker Conservative government’s agenda. We are truly sorry for the disruption that this action will cause to passengers and businesses.

“We have tried everything to achieve a resolution, but we will not sell our members’ jobs for a cheap deal that slashes their pay and fails to provide the job security being given to colleagues in the rail industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire rail routes operating from Northern, TransPennine Express and East Midlands Railway

Northern Rail

Advertisement Hide Ad

The revised timetables show the only services operating between December 13 and 16.

York - Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ilkley - Leeds

Skipton - Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds - Sheffield

Bradford Forster Square - Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are the only services operating on Saturday, December 17.

York - Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ilkley - Leeds

Skipton - Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds - Sheffield

Bradford Forster Square - Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

TransPennine Express

On Tuesday, December 13 and Wednesday, December 14 these are the services running from TransPennine Express.

Advertisement Hide Ad

York and Manchester Piccadilly - nine services in both directions

Cleethorpes and Sheffield - five services in both directions

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are the only routes operating on Thursday, December 15.

Newcastle and York - five services in both directions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saltburn and York - five services in both directions (one service in both directions will start/terminate at Middlesbrough

York and Manchester Piccadilly - nine services in both directions (one service in both directions extends to/from Liverpool Lime Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleethorpes and Sheffield - five services in both directions

Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are the only Yorkshire rail routes running on these days.

York and Huddersfield - 10 services in both directions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleethorpes and Sheffield - five services in both directions

TransPennine Express has extended ticket validity for those affected by strike action. If you purchased a ticket for travel between the dates below, your ticket will be valid on other dates:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between Tuesday, December 13 and Saturday, December 17 - valid on the previous day as well as up to Tuesday, December 20.

Saturday, December 24 or Tuesday, December 27 - valid from Friday, December 23 until Thursday, December 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between Tuesday, January 3, 2023 and Saturday, January 7, 2023 - valid on the previous day as well as up to Tuesday, January 10.

East Midlands Railway

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is only one Yorkshire rail route operating on these strike dates.

Tuesday, December to Friday, December 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

One train per hour between Sheffield and Nottingham

Saturday, December 17

Advertisement Hide Ad

One train per hour between Sheffield and Leicester (EMR Intercity)

One train per hour between Sheffield and Nottingham (EMR Regional)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, December 18

One train per hour between Sheffield and Leicester (EMR Intercity)

Advertisement Hide Ad