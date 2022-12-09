Border Force staff at locations in England, Scotland and Wales are set to strike for eight days over Christmas - will Leeds Bradford Airport flights be affected?

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCU) is an organisation that serves its members who work for a government-owned business, including airports or a government department. According to its website, it is a ‘democratic union which regularly consults with [members], and [members’] representatives, to ensure that the union prioritises [their] needs, concerns and aspirations, and campaigns on issues that [they] decide are important’.

Members of PCS who work for the Home Office on passport control will be taking action at London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow airports on selected dates across the Christmas period.

The dates of these strikes will take place on December 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2022 and they will also strike at the port of Newhaven on the same dates.

The strike comes after 100,000 PCS members in 214 government departments and other public bodies voted to strike over a 10 per cent pay rise, pensions justice, job security and no cuts to redundancy terms.

It follows strikes announced in the Driver and Vehicle Standard Agency (DVSA), Rural Payment Agency (RPA), National Highways and Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

PCS general secretary, Mark Serwotka, said: “The government can stop these strikes tomorrow if it puts money on the table.

“Like so many workers, our members are struggling with the cost of living crisis. They are desperate. They are being told there is no money for them, while they watch ministers giving out government contracts worth billions of pounds to their mates.

“Some sections of the media have accused us of playing politics with these strikes. Let me be clear: our dispute is with the employer.

“We will fight to improve our members’ pay, terms and conditions regardless of who is in Downing Street.”

