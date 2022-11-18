Jet2 has revealed some of its cheapest flights from LBA to various Christmas market destinations in Europe this festive season. From Berlin to Vienna, these one-way flight prices range from £50 to £89 (per person).
Some of the most popular Christmas markets are in Germany, with as many as four million people who visit the Cologne markets and Prague. The most famous Christmas market in Berlin is Gendarmenmarkt which will be held at the nearby Bebelplatz from 2022 and 2024.
Leeds Bradford is now the only airport based in Yorkshire following the closure of the popular Doncaster Sheffield Airport. Jet2 is currently the main airline flying from LBA and Jet2City Breaks has recently introduced a list of the cheapest holiday packages to European cities with the most popular Christmas markets.
Most Popular
Cheapest flights from Leeds Bradford Airport to Christmas markets in Europe
Leisure airline Jet2.com has provided customers with low fares, great flight times and a 22kg baggage allowance from LBA.
LBA to Berlin
There are 10 popular Christmas markets in 2022: Gendarmenmarkt, Frankfurter Allee Christmas Fair, Breitscheidplatz, Spanau, Alexanderplatz, Kulturbrauerei Lucia Christmas Market, Charlottenburg Palace, Berlin City Hall, Mediaeval Christmas Market at the RAW Compound and Potsdamer Platz.
Price: From £85 per person one way including taxes.
LBA to Budapest
There are two Christmas markets in Budapest; one at Vorosmarty Square and St Stephen’s Basilica.
Price: From £50 per person one-way including taxes.
LBA to Cologne
What’s considered the most ‘magical’ Christmas market in Cologne is The House Elves’ Winter Fairytale Christmas Market, one with the most scenic views is The Nicholas’s Village Christmas Market, one with the most history is Cologne Cathedral Christmas Market and the quieter, more local market, away from tourists is Stadtgarten Christmas market.
Price: From £75 per person one-way including taxes.
LBA to Vienna
There are markets at Rathaus City Hall, also known as Vienna City Hall, Belvedere Palace, Schönbrunn Palace, Altes AKH, Stephansplatz, Am Hof, Freyung, Maria-Theresien-Platz, Karlsplatz and many more places.
Price: From £89 per person one-way including taxes.
LBA to Prague
The largest and most popular Christmas market in Prague is the one in Old Town Square.
Price: From £65 per person one-way including taxes.
For more information on flights you can visit the Jet2 website.