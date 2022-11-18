There is no better way to get into the festive spirit than exploring some of the biggest Christmas markets in Europe while having to pay very little on flights from Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA).

Jet2 has revealed some of its cheapest flights from LBA to various Christmas market destinations in Europe this festive season. From Berlin to Vienna, these one-way flight prices range from £50 to £89 (per person).

Some of the most popular Christmas markets are in Germany, with as many as four million people who visit the Cologne markets and Prague. The most famous Christmas market in Berlin is Gendarmenmarkt which will be held at the nearby Bebelplatz from 2022 and 2024.

Leeds Bradford is now the only airport based in Yorkshire following the closure of the popular Doncaster Sheffield Airport. Jet2 is currently the main airline flying from LBA and Jet2City Breaks has recently introduced a list of the cheapest holiday packages to European cities with the most popular Christmas markets.

A Jet2 Boeing 737 arrives into Leeds-Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheapest flights from Leeds Bradford Airport to Christmas markets in Europe

Leisure airline Jet2.com has provided customers with low fares, great flight times and a 22kg baggage allowance from LBA.

LBA to Berlin

There are 10 popular Christmas markets in 2022: Gendarmenmarkt, Frankfurter Allee Christmas Fair, Breitscheidplatz, Spanau, Alexanderplatz, Kulturbrauerei Lucia Christmas Market, Charlottenburg Palace, Berlin City Hall, Mediaeval Christmas Market at the RAW Compound and Potsdamer Platz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price: From £85 per person one way including taxes.

LBA to Budapest

There are two Christmas markets in Budapest; one at Vorosmarty Square and St Stephen’s Basilica.

Price: From £50 per person one-way including taxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

LBA to Cologne

What’s considered the most ‘magical’ Christmas market in Cologne is The House Elves’ Winter Fairytale Christmas Market, one with the most scenic views is The Nicholas’s Village Christmas Market, one with the most history is Cologne Cathedral Christmas Market and the quieter, more local market, away from tourists is Stadtgarten Christmas market.

Price: From £75 per person one-way including taxes.

LBA to Vienna

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are markets at Rathaus City Hall, also known as Vienna City Hall, Belvedere Palace, Schönbrunn Palace, Altes AKH, Stephansplatz, Am Hof, Freyung, Maria-Theresien-Platz, Karlsplatz and many more places.

Price: From £89 per person one-way including taxes.

LBA to Prague

The largest and most popular Christmas market in Prague is the one in Old Town Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price: From £65 per person one-way including taxes.