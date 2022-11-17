Some of the most popular Christmas markets in Europe are just a cheap flight away with Jet2CityBreaks from Leeds Bradford Airport - now the last remaining Yorkshire airport since Doncaster Sheffield Airport was permanently closed this month. Whether you want to visit Gendarmenmarket Christmas Market in Berlin or the Prague Christmas Markets - there are plenty of places for a festive getaway.
There are some cheap holiday packages with Jet2 that include return flights, three-night stays at hotels in Europe and a 22kg baggage allowance and prices range from £449 to £599. These holiday packages mean that not only can you spend your Christmas browsing some of the biggest markets in Europe, but you can also enjoy a festive break abroad.
One of the most visited Christmas markets in Germany is in Cologne with four million people who explore the event every year. Additionally, the city of Berlin has more than 70 markets which usually open in late November and close just after Christmas Day.
Most Popular
Cheapest holiday packages with Jet2 from Leeds Bradford Airport
Berlin City, Berlin, Germany
Price: £599 per person.
Hotel: 4-star NH Collection Berlin Mitte am Checkpoint Charlie (three nights room only).
Date: From Thursday, December 8 to Sunday, December 11, 2022.
Includes: 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.
Budapest City, Budapest, Hungary
Price: £369 per person.
Hotel: 3-star Star City Hotel (three nights bed and breakfast).
Date: Friday, December 9 to Monday, December 12, 2022.
Includes: 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.
Cologne City, Cologne, Germany
Price: £539 per person.
Hotel: 4-star Pullman Cologne (three nights room only).
Date: Friday, November 25 to Monday, November 28, 2022.
Includes: 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.
Vienna City, Vienna, Austria
Price: £559 per person.
Hotel: 3-star Ibis Wien Mariahilf (three nights room only).
Date: From Thursday, December 1 to Sunday, December 4, 2022.
Includes: 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.
Prague City, Prague, Czech Republic
Price: £549 per person.
Hotel: 4-star Michelangelo Grand Hotel (three nights bed and breakfast).
Date: From Friday, November 25 to Monday, November 28, 2022.
Includes: 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.
You can book your trip or find out more information on the Jet2holidays website.