You can buy return flights and three-night stays at some of the most popular Christmas market destinations in Europe from Leeds Bradford Airport from just £449.

Some of the most popular Christmas markets in Europe are just a cheap flight away with Jet2CityBreaks from Leeds Bradford Airport - now the last remaining Yorkshire airport since Doncaster Sheffield Airport was permanently closed this month. Whether you want to visit Gendarmenmarket Christmas Market in Berlin or the Prague Christmas Markets - there are plenty of places for a festive getaway.

There are some cheap holiday packages with Jet2 that include return flights, three-night stays at hotels in Europe and a 22kg baggage allowance and prices range from £449 to £599. These holiday packages mean that not only can you spend your Christmas browsing some of the biggest markets in Europe, but you can also enjoy a festive break abroad.

One of the most visited Christmas markets in Germany is in Cologne with four million people who explore the event every year. Additionally, the city of Berlin has more than 70 markets which usually open in late November and close just after Christmas Day.

People visit the 'Christkindlmarkt' - Vienna's classic Christmas Market. (Pic credit: Georg Hochmuth / AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheapest holiday packages with Jet2 from Leeds Bradford Airport

Berlin City, Berlin, Germany

Price: £599 per person.

Hotel: 4-star NH Collection Berlin Mitte am Checkpoint Charlie (three nights room only).

Advertisement Hide Ad

A general view shows visitors to the Berlin town hall Christmas market. (Pic credit: Odd Andersen / AFP via Getty Images)

Date: From Thursday, December 8 to Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Includes: 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Budapest City, Budapest, Hungary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price: £369 per person.

An illuminated Christmas tree is seen at the market at the Old Town Square in Prague. (Pic credit: Michal Cizek / AFP via Getty Images)

Hotel: 3-star Star City Hotel (three nights bed and breakfast).

Date: Friday, December 9 to Monday, December 12, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Includes: 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Cologne City, Cologne, Germany

Price: £539 per person.

Hotel: 4-star Pullman Cologne (three nights room only).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date: Friday, November 25 to Monday, November 28, 2022.

Includes: 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Vienna City, Vienna, Austria

Price: £559 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hotel: 3-star Ibis Wien Mariahilf (three nights room only).

Date: From Thursday, December 1 to Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Includes: 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Prague City, Prague, Czech Republic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price: £549 per person.

Hotel: 4-star Michelangelo Grand Hotel (three nights bed and breakfast).

Date: From Friday, November 25 to Monday, November 28, 2022.

Includes: 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Advertisement Hide Ad