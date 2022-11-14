With the festive season approaching, many local authorities will be preparing their popular stalls, grottos and fun events as Christmas markets will be set up around Yorkshire. Whether you enjoy a bit of Christmas shopping, drinking hot chocolate or mulled wine, indulging in delicious food or basking in the festivities, there is something for everyone.

Some of these markets will be open for three days across a weekend or even across the entire Christmas period. The Harrogate, York and Malton Christmas markets will be returning as well as many more on the list.

Here is everything you need to know about each Christmas market in Yorkshire including ticket prices, events and opening times.

12 Christmas markets in Yorkshire

Brighouse Christmas Market

In Brighouse there will be a Santa visit, a funfair, a variety of performers including the Bradford Pipe Band and ballet dancers, Light Switch On, more than 70 stalls, a handmade parade procession, shops, cafes, restaurants and Frozen fans can meet Elsa.

The event takes place at Bradford Road, Brighouse, HD6 1RW on November 26 and 27 starting from 10am.

Admission is free.

Knaresborough Christmas Market Weekend

The event will be centred around Knaresborough’s historic Market Place but there will be festive events, live music, independent shops and eateries all over the town.

It will take place on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4 from 10am to 5pm each day.

Entry is free.

Made In East Yorkshire Christmas Market

In Beverley the market will honour all the very best produce of East Yorkshire’s local businesses whether that’s food and drink to crafts and gifts. There will also be a variety of entertainment and activities for all ages throughout the week as well as some Christmas shopping in the evening.

The market will be set up at Saturday Market Place, Beverley, HU17 8AA from Wednesday, December 7 to Friday, December 9 from 10am to 6pm.

Entry is free.

Harrogate Christmas Fayre

The Harrogate Christmas markets are back this year for 10 days of festive shopping from a mix of local traders and traditional European Christmas stalls for all to enjoy as well as arts and crafts, delicious treats, festive decorations, music and entertainment and the traditional Christmas lights switch on.

The event will take place at Cambridge Street and Market Place in Harrogate town centre from December 2 to 11.

Opening times

Mondays to Saturdays: 10am to 7pm

Sundays: 10.30am to 4.30pm

Admission is free and so is the Candy Candy Express road train to get around the markets.

Howden Christmas Market

The town will be packed with festive filled treats for visitors including stalls, food, drinks, rides, live entertainment, pantomime shows, a santa’s grotto and so much more.

The event will take place across the town in different locations: Market Place and High Bridge, Howden Minster, Bishop’s Manor and The Shire Hall. It will be open on Thursday, December 1 from 4pm to 8pm.

Ticket prices vary depending on the event you attend.

Christmas Craft Fair in Hawes

This two-day Christmas fair will offer a wide range of quality handmade crafts and art products, all locally and regionally produced. Products include wood, jewellery, handmade bags, cards, knitwear, toys, paintings, metalwork and photographs.

The fair will take place at The Market House, Hawes, Wensleydale, DL8 3QX on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20 from 10am to 4.30pm each day.

Admission is free.

Sheffield Christmas Market

The market will offer a host of different stalls, with more than 80 per cent of them based locally, as well as two Alpine Bars, where you can get a cup of hot chocolate or mulled wine, whatever your poison, a traditional German sausage grill, Yorkshire pudding wraps, chimney cake, churros and many other food and drink experiences. There will also be a Santa’s Grotto.

The markets will be spread along Fargate into the Peace Gardens and on The Moor. The event will be open from Thursday, November 18 throughout December.

Opening times

Sunday to Thursday: 10am to 6pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 10am to 8pm

Admission is free.

York Christmas Market

The York Christmas Market is back and this year marks the 30th Anniversary of St Nicholas Fair, having been around since 1992. The famous alpine chalets will line the streets of York with an array of local traders and artisan products. Brand new to York Christmas Market this year is a traditional Swiss chalet, The Winter Hutte; it will offer a ‘Swiss with a Twist’ dining experience from one of Yorkshire’s most famous chefs, Andrew Pern.

The markets will be set up along Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square and the event will run from November 17 to December 23 from 10am to 7pm daily.

Admission is free.

Beverley Festival of Christmas

With more than 110 stalls filled with unique Christmas gift ideas and local treats, the centre of Beverley turns into a winter wonderland every year.

The event will take place on Sunday, December 11 from 10am to 4pm.

Entry is free.

Pocklington Christmas Festival

Pocklington Christmas Festival will include stalls, music, rides and a festive environment with a variety of entertainment for all ages.

Pocklington Arts Centre will be open for drinks and there will be an opportunity for children to meet Santa. Pocklington Christmas Tree Festival will also be open in Pocklington All Saints Church.

The event will be held on Sunday, November 27 from 1pm to 5pm.

Admission is free.

Whitby Christmas Festival

The markets in Whitby will be opened by Town Mayor Cllr Linda Wild at 5pm on November 18; there will be food, drinks, live music, a living snow globe across the town, a fireworks display and a light switch on across three days of festive entertainment.

The event will run from Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20.

Opening times

Friday: 5pm to 8pm

Saturday: 10am to 8pm

Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Admission is free.

Malton Christmas Festival

The Malton town centre festival will include live music, street food, family entertainment and Christmas gift ideas.

It will be held on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4 from 9am to 3.30pm.