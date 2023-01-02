Northern rail urges customers to not travel on certain dates in the first week of January, while Yorkshire rail services are disrupted on other dates due to industrial strike action.

Train operator Northern has issued a ‘Do Not Travel’ warning for its customers across the North of England ahead of train strikes in the first week of January 2023. The strikes are led by RMT and ASLEF trade unions and will bring services to a halt from Tuesday, January 3 to Saturday, January 7.

Chief operating officer at Northern, Tricia Williams, said: “This is a most regrettable start to 2023 and we can only apologise to our customers whose return to work from the holidays will be disrupted by the action by the RMT and ASLEF. For many, Monday January 9 will be their first experience of our new timetable - which went live in December and includes an additional 3,000 services a week across our network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As such, we’re encouraging everyone to use the new ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on our website to see the changes specific to their local station.” The industrial action taking place includes two 48-hour walk outs by the RMT on 3-4 and 6-7 January; and ASLEF members are staging a one-day strike on January 5.

Northern train. (Pic credit: Northern Rail)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which Yorkshire Northern rail services will still be running during strikes?

There will be no rail replacement buses on strike days for Northern services and some Northern stations may be closed altogether or have reduced hours due to the limited staffing and services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, January 3, Wednesday, January 4 and Friday, January 6, the following Yorkshire services will be running.

Leeds - Selby and York

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds - Ilkley

Leeds - Skipton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds - Doncaster and Sheffield

Leeds - Bradford Forster Square

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, January 7, 2023, these are the Northern rail routes still operating.

Leeds - Selby and York

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds - Ilkley

Leeds - Skipton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds - Doncaster and Sheffield

Leeds - Bradford Forster Square

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be no Northern train services on Thursday, January 5, 2023 and on strike days you are advised only to travel by rail if necessary and if you do travel, expect severe disruption and plan ahead, particularly the first and last trains of the day.

Make sure to check your entire journey as other train service providers may be affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad