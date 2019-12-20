Train times on Christmas Day 2019: train timetables in Bradford over Christmas and New Year

Have your say

The festive season will see the public transport system under extra strain, as people travel to and from the homes of their family and friends.

But rail workers and bus drivers need a Christmas break too, and often timetables are amended around the holidays to reflect staff shortages.

This can have an effect on timings and availability of transport and may impact your travel plans. But fear not, we've brought together the details of every train company operating in Bradford and given you a run down of their plans for the key dates over the holidays.

Northern

Normal services will run on Christmas Eve until 19:00 when trains will be withdrawn and after 21:00 most services will not run.

Northern services to and from Hull will not run on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Services will resume on December 27, though some early services will either not run.

Normal services will run on December 28, 29 and 30.

Normal services will run on New Year's Eve until 19:00 when trains will be withdrawn and after 21:00 most services will not run.

On New Year's Day some early morning trains will not run.

Engineering work will cause widespread disruption from December 30 onwards.

