Tram consortium appointed: Global experts to deliver Yorkshire's new Bradford-Leeds tram line

Consortium that has delivered mass transit in numerous cities appointed to help deliver Leeds-Bradford line.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The people who have delivered mass transit systems in London, Toronto and Melbourne will now help deliver West Yorkshire’s new tram system.

A consortium made up of Jacobs and Mott MacDonald has been appointed as the Design Development Partner for the system – which will start with a new Bradford to Leeds tram line – by West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leeds/Bradford area is currently Europe’s largest metropolitan area without an urban transit system, but plans for the tram were revealed earlier this year.

Mass Transit Artists Impression 2024

But the new line will include multiple stops between Bradford city centre and Leeds city centre.

The Jacobs – Mott MacDonald consortium will support the Combined Authority in developing the mass transit programme’s first phases. This requires taking the existing concept design through completion, providing all professional services and technical support to deliver the network’s first phase before the end of this decade.

Jacobs Senior Vice President Kate Kenny said: “The Jacobs – Mott MacDonald consortium will support The CA in turning its mass transit vision into future-made designs that connect West Yorkshire’s communities, combat climate change, support a sustainable and inclusive economy, and improve people’s health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our teams bring world-class experience on integrated mass transit systems that deliver a positive, sustainable legacy, helping communities flourish.”

Mott MacDonald Global Practice Leader for Urban Transit and Mobility Stephen Luke said: “With a long heritage in delivering urban transit systems around the world, including in Melbourne, Toronto, Manchester and London we are proud to be supporting this transformational investment to help drive economic growth, and to deliver social and environmental benefits for the region.”

West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Interim Director of Mass Transit Rob Leech said: “Mass Transit is a significant part of our ambition to create an integrated transport system for West Yorkshire. We are delighted to be working with the Jacobs – Mott MacDonald consortium who will support us to achieve our vision to bring Mass Transit to our region.”

The CA anticipates the early construction stage will begin in 2028. The system will be one of the largest urban transit schemes in the U.K. and the Augthority will continue to work with local Councils to enable future phases of a mass transit network to reach other parts of West Yorkshire.