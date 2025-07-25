Tramlines Festival: Road closures to hit Sheffield as thousands head to city
Taking place at Hillsborough Park from Friday 25 July to Sunday 27 July 2025, the festival is headlined by Pulp, The Reytons and Kasabian, with a stacked supporting bill including Spiritualized, Franz Ferdinand and more.
People have been warned to expect disruption, with several road closures in place over the weekend.
Devonshire Street will be closed to traffic from 7am on Saturday, July 26 to 8pm on Sunday, July 27, with limited delivery access allowed until 10am on Saturday and again overnight from 11pm to 10am.
Residents and those with parking permits will have controlled access to Westfield Terrace, Trafalgar Street, Canning Street and Eldon Street, but entry and exit routes may differ from usual.
There will be no access to Devonshire Street or Division Street from these roads outside of the specified delivery times.
A possible closure is also in place for Carver Street, which may be shut from 6pm on Saturday to 6am on Sunday.
South Yorkshire Police have urged people to plan their journeys in advance. A spokesperson said: “It’s sure to be an exciting weekend of music in Sheffield as Tramlines Festival returns tomorrow.
“If you’re heading to Hillsborough Park, or the fringe events in the city centre, be aware a number of road closures are in place and that some tram stops will be closed following the conclusion of events on an evening.”
Tramlines Festival main stage will be at Hillsborough Park with city-wide fringe events across bars, venues and public spaces also taking place.
