All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Trans Pennine Trail: Council set to receive £1 million grant to improve Trans Pennine Trail

Cabinet members are set to approve a grant to make surfacing improvements to a popular active travel route through Doncaster.
By Shannon Mower
Published 6th Oct 2023, 14:15 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 14:15 BST

Next Wednesday (11 October) Doncaster Council’s cabinet will accept a grant of £1,004,024 to improve a portion of the Trans Pennine Trail between York Road and Melton Road in Cusworth.

Funding was partially awarded from active travel charity Sustrans, which was granted funds from the Department for Transport in order to set up cycle network projects across the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition to Sustrans funding, the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has granted £350,000 to the council as part of the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement.

Most Popular
Improvements To Trans Pennine TrailImprovements To Trans Pennine Trail
Improvements To Trans Pennine Trail

This settlement was granted to the SYMCA from central government to combat weaknesses in local transport.

In total, the SYMCA received £570 million from this settlement which will be used for a variety of transport improvements.

The Trans Pennine Trail is a popular walking and cycling route which stretches from the Humber to the Merseyside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over 1.6km of the trail will be resurfaced with the funding, following consultation in 2021 which identified that the area was most in need of improvement.

Other improvements will include the installation of additional benches, improved wayfinding and biodiversity improvements.

Adaptations will also be made to barriers around the site, such as widening access, to improve accessibility.

The improvements will allow the council to work towards central government targets to ensure that 50 percent of all journeys are completed through active travel by 2030.

Doncaster Council has formed its own ‘Get Doncaster Moving’ strategy to achieve these aims.

Related topics:Doncaster CouncilDoncaster