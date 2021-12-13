TransPennineExpress said it had reduced its timetable to 82 per cent due to the Covid-19 situation, but also had issues due to a lack of available staff.

It said: "Services across our network over the coming days may be subject to delays and short-notice cancellations due to a lack of available staff caused by industrial relations issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are doing all we can to keep you on the move and, as ever, our aim is to provide you with a stable and reliable service as we know you put your faith in TransPennine Express to get you where you need to be."

TransPennineExpress

It added: "Due to the ongoing situation, we have reduced our timetable (82% of services) to match current passenger demand. It should also be noted that online journey planners, including National Rail Enquiries, may only be updated with accurate train times closer to when trains are due to operate.

"Due to lack of available staff, services across our network over the coming days may be subject to delays and short-notice cancellations. We're sorry for any disruption caused to your journey. Please check carefully - up to the last minute - for any changes to train times."