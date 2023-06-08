TransPennine Express: Explanation offered to passengers after another day of chaos

Passengers travelling on TransPennine Express services were forced to endure another day of widespread disruption as around a third of its trains were cancelled.

The new state-run operator said a shortage of train drivers caused issues across the network but it is working to “restore performance as quickly as possible”.

First Group lost the contract to run TransPennine Express (TPE) services last month, because it had been cancelling more trains than any other operator.

The Government’s operator of last resort set up a new company, TransPennine Trains, to take charge and deliver long-awaited improvements but it cancelled more than 90 trains yesterday.

TransPennine Express has apologised to customers.

Maya Liversidge said that when her train to Scarborough was cancelled, she had to find another route home to make sure she was back in time to pick her children up from school.

“I can't plan my day around the trains anymore. Especially when I've got two young children that I need to be there for,” she said. “It's just really frustrating.”

Regan Early, who is visiting her parents, said she had to find another route to get from Liverpool to Marske-by-the-Sea, after three trains were cancelled.

“It meant there was a couple of hours when I wasn’t with my parents,” she said. “They are in pretty poor health so it’s a shame I’m not able to spend all day with them.”

Chris Jackson, Interim Managing Director for TransPennine Trains

Chris Jackson, Interim Managing Director for TransPennine Trains, said he was “extremely sorry” for the disruption but a training backlog needs to be dealt with before services can improve.

"We have at least 5,000 outstanding training days for drivers,” he said.

“In addition, only 50 per cent of TPE drivers are currently equipped to drive the trains and routes in their roster.

"Although these challenges cannot be resolved instantly, a rest-day working agreement would have the most significant and immediate impact on customers in the short term.”

Mr Jackson wants drivers to work overtime again, so they can help train new recruits, but also cover for absent colleagues.

Train drivers’ union Aslef accepted a new rest-day working agreement in April – allowing TPE drivers to work overtime for the first time since December 2021 and earn 175 per cent of their normal rate.

But hours later the union imposed another overtime ban, claiming members had backed industrial action due to a dispute over working conditions.

Last week, Aslef staged two separate strikes which affected 15 operators, as part of a dispute over pay and new contracts, which would make Sundays part of a standard working week.