Union leaders unite for Hull protest as Aslef strike over sacked driver hits 72 days

Trade unionists from across the country will join a protest on Friday in support of the train drivers’ union Aslef, which is embroiled in a long-running dispute over the sacking of one of its members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aslef members at Hull Trains have been on strike for 72 days, with no sign of the deadlock being broken.

General secretaries of 30 trade unions have written to Hull Trains Management in support of Aslef.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, told the PA news agency that the company keeps saying it is willing to meet the union, but no talks have been held for weeks and none are planned.

He said his members were determined to keep taking industrial action until there is a resolution to the sacking of the driver over a safety issue.

Union leaders from across the country will join a protest in Hull on Friday as Aslef’s strike over a sacked train driver reached its 72nd day.

He said: “This is no longer about Hull Trains, Aslef and safety. This strike is important to our entire movement.

“The letter from our movement and solidarity rally are vital to providing this united front.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signatories to the letter include Fire Brigades Union general secretary Steve Wright, who said: “Over the last few months, we have dedicated a lot of time to supporting workers across our country.

“Both in Sheffield and Birmingham we have supported workers in their struggles against private companies and local councils, including central Government.

“FBU will stand by all workers in struggle, as that solidarity is fundamental to what makes our unions powerful.”

A spokesperson for Hull Trains said: “We have been operating a full timetable for a number of weeks and are committed to continuing to support our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hull Trains follows highly regulated industry standard agreements and procedures for safety which is always our main priority.

“We have made a number of proposals for a resolution of this matter with Aslef.

“We remain committed to open dialogue to resolve this situation and help offer our customers greater confidence.”