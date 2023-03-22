A busy road through a popular Yorkshire town is set to be closed for several hours due to a serious crash.

Upgang Lane, in Whitby, has been closed by North Yorkshire Police due to the incident. The crash was reported to police at 9.30am and police, fire and ambulance crews attended. Police said the road is likely to be closed for several hours. Drivers have been told to avoid the area.

A statement from the force said: “Upgang Lane in Whitby is currently closed due to a serious collision and is likely to remain closed for several hours. It was reported at around 9.30am on 22 March and all three emergency services attended. Police remain at the scene. Motorists are advise to avoid the area.”

There is as yet no information about how many vehicles were involved in the crash or any injuries.

Upgang Lane in Whitby is closed due to a serious crash