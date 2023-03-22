News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
18 minutes ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
45 minutes ago Major price hike to Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
1 hour ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
2 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
3 hours ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list

Upgang Lane, Whitby: Busy Whitby road set to be closed for 'several hours' due to serious crash

A busy road through a popular Yorkshire town is set to be closed for several hours due to a serious crash.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:05 GMT

Upgang Lane, in Whitby, has been closed by North Yorkshire Police due to the incident. The crash was reported to police at 9.30am and police, fire and ambulance crews attended. Police said the road is likely to be closed for several hours. Drivers have been told to avoid the area.

A statement from the force said: “Upgang Lane in Whitby is currently closed due to a serious collision and is likely to remain closed for several hours. It was reported at around 9.30am on 22 March and all three emergency services attended. Police remain at the scene. Motorists are advise to avoid the area.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is as yet no information about how many vehicles were involved in the crash or any injuries.

Most Popular
Upgang Lane in Whitby is closed due to a serious crash
Upgang Lane in Whitby is closed due to a serious crash
Upgang Lane in Whitby is closed due to a serious crash

North Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.

WhitbyYorkshireNorth Yorkshire PolicePoliceDriversMotorists