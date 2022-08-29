Video shows moment digger on back of lorry ploughs into bridge on dual carriageway

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorry driver Joshua Scofield, 30, had failed to lower the crane - despite an alarm system on the vehicle warning him about the fault.

The dramatic crash on the A23 at Warninglid in Sussex on Wednesday November 3 last year caused hours of delays for drivers as the road was closed in both directions while engineers conducted safety inspections on the bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scofield was driving southbound - but had failed to lower the crane before setting off, a court heard. Video footage from a vehicle travelling behind showed the digger bucket hoisted into the air as the lorry drove towards the bridge.

Video shows the moment the digger ploughs into the bridge

The digger bucket struck the bridge and was cut off the vehicle by the force of the impact, while Scofield continued to drive. He eventually stopped three miles down the road at Bolney, and was questioned by police. Officers also found that the lorry had two defective tyres which could have blown out.

Scofield, of Crawley, West Sussex, was charged with dangerous driving. He pleaded guilty when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on August 15.

Scofield was disqualified from driving for 12 months and must take an extended retest before he is allowed to get behind the wheel again. The court also ordered him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, and to pay £500 costs plus a £95 victim surcharge.

PC Barry Freeman, of Sussex Police's Commercial Vehicle Unit, said: “The footage from the A23 is shocking, Scofield is extremely lucky not to have killed or seriously injured himself or another road user. The collision meant that the A23 had to be closed in both directions while engineers inspected the bridge to see if it was secure."

A cloud of dust appears at the moment of impact