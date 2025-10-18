Warning over rail disruption in Yorkshire even as strike action is called off

By Ruby Kitchen

Published 18th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Travel disruption is expected on the railways in parts of Yorkshire today despite union workers calling off a planned strike.

Train managers and senior conductors had planned industrial action across CrossCountry services today in a row over pay and conditions.

Now, even after a resolution in union meetings, CrossCountry has said it is "too late" to reinstate a normal timetable.

A "significantly reduced" number of train services will now run, with no services to Wakefield Westgate and trains between Leeds and York expected once every two hours.

Leeds Station viewed from Hilton Granary Wharf. PIC: Simon Hulme

Passengers are advised to plan carefully with the train company also warning that carriages will be busy and that services will end early.

CrossCountry’s managing director, Shiona Rolfe, said: “Though we are pleased to have made progress in our negotiations with RMT colleagues, I am sincerely sorry for the significant disruption that customers will nonetheless experience this Saturday.

"Timetabling processes require train operators to finalise planned services several days in advance, which means that we are not able to reinstate a normal timetable for CrossCountry services in time."

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said a strike called for November remains in place.

An RMT spokesperson said: “We are still in dispute and seeking a negotiated settlement.”

