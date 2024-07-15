Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Tracy Brabin is set to outline the options for both the Leeds Line and the Bradford Line, which are the two transport corridors.

Business leaders and politicians will gather in Leeds today to hear the route proposals and launch the consultation process.

A further survey will take place over the preferred route in 2025, and Ms Brabin has promised to get spades in the ground by 2028.

Tracy Brabin Mayor of West Yorkshire. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The Mayor of West Yorkshire intends to integrate it with the bus network, which recently came under local control.

She told the Yorkshire Post: “Mass transit is a massive infrastructure project that not just connects communities - Bradford and Leeds - but also will give us jobs and investment, skills and a sense of pride.

“I think you saw with HS2, as soon as that was announced with it going to Birmingham, money poured into Birmingham.

“Just that commitment is making a difference already for our region.

“To get those two lines is going to be a historic game changer for our region, that is how you turbocharge the economy.

“Every business I speak to says this transport is holding us back recruiting, it’s holding us back expanding.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves visited Leeds last week to confirm that money was in place to cover the consultation and up until 2027.

“This isn't just about public money,” Ms Reeves said.

“Tracy [Brabin] is absolutely clear that we need to bring in private sector money.

“We ask businesses in West Yorkshire, what is the big barrier for them to grow their businesses here? And so often it is about transport.

“So this is about leveraging private sector money to invest in the infrastructure we need here in West Yorkshire.”

Ms Brabin confirmed that she is already “having conversations about the next steps”.

“We can’t do this on our own, this is absolutely going to involve the private sector as well, but they want to be part of the story.

“This is not just Leeds but the whole of West Yorkshire, all our local authority leaders are on board. We’ve got the buy-in from government, we’ve got the will - it’s going to be exciting.”

Currently, Leeds is the biggest city in Europe without any form of mass transit system.

Tony Blair promised to install one under New Labour, but that was axed in 2005 due to spiralling costs. In 2016, a trolleybus was also scrapped.

Boris Johnson committed to bringing in a mass transit system when he was Prime Minister, while Rishi Sunak pledged £3.9 billion to West Yorkshire for the project through Network North last year.

Sir John Armitt, chair of the National Infrastructure Commission, said the region “is one of the country’s biggest priorities for a major public transport upgrade to meet the needs of local residents and businesses”.

He explained: “The effects of making journeys easier and reducing road congestion should unlock significant and sustainable economic growth for Leeds, Bradford and the wider region, as well as improving everyday life.”

Tom Forth, founder of Leeds-based The Data City, one of the North’s fastest growing AI businesses, said: “Whether it's worrying about arriving late for hospital appointments or nursery pickups, opting out of a better-paid job because the commute doesn't work, or businesses struggling to find the fantastic staff they need to expand, we know in our region how poor connectivity is holding us back.

