Wetherby crash: Major rush hour delays as air ambulance and police at scene of crash

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 14th Oct 2025, 17:18 BST
Commuters are facing major rush hour delays after a crash in Wetherby.

Police and the air ambulance are on the scene on Leeds Road in Wetherby at 5pm on Tuesday.

Road closures are in place surrounding the crash scene and drivers have been warned to find an alternative route.

Further details of the crash have not yet been released.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Wetherby crash: Major rush hour delays as air ambulance and police at scene of crash STOCK PICplaceholder image
Wetherby crash: Major rush hour delays as air ambulance and police at scene of crash STOCK PIC

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We are in attendance at a serious road traffic collision on Leeds Road in Wetherby.

“Road closures are currently in place on Leeds Road and Scarsdale Ridge heading towards Bardsey, and on Leeds Road and Johnson Crescent towards Collingham. Please find an alternative route.”

Related topics:WetherbyPoliceRoad ClosuresWest Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice