Wetherby crash: Major rush hour delays as air ambulance and police at scene of crash
Commuters are facing major rush hour delays after a crash in Wetherby.
Road closures are in place surrounding the crash scene and drivers have been warned to find an alternative route.
Further details of the crash have not yet been released.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We are in attendance at a serious road traffic collision on Leeds Road in Wetherby.
“Road closures are currently in place on Leeds Road and Scarsdale Ridge heading towards Bardsey, and on Leeds Road and Johnson Crescent towards Collingham. Please find an alternative route.”