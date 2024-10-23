A war of words has erupted between Middlesbrough Mayor Chris Cooke and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen over which authority is at fault for the timeline regarding the removal of the Linthorpe Road cycle lane.

As previously reported, the £1.7m scheme on Middlesbrough’s Linthorpe Road has faced major backlash since its installation in 2022. Several cyclists and pedestrians have suffered injuries while using the new layout, while local businesses reported a loss in custom due to a shortage in parking. The former Independent mayor, Andy Preston, who approved the cycle lane during his tenure, backs its removal.

Both Mayor Cooke and Mayor Houchen are in favour of the removal of the cycle lane. It was a campaign pledge from them both in their respective election campaigns in 2023 and 2024. The money to fund the removal will come from the Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA), but both authorities (TVCA and Middlesbrough Council) are involved in the process of working towards its removal.

Mayor Houchen explained that over the four week consultation period that took place throughout August this year, the “response came back that over 75% of people” wanted it removed.

At last week’s meeting of Middlesbrough Council, Councillor Tom Livingstone asked if the executive member for environment, Councillor Peter Gavigan “would like to give council a more detailed update on where we are with getting the cycle lane taken out.”

Coun Gavigan responded that “council are continuing to work proactively with TVCA, regarding the proposed removal of Linthorpe Road cycle lane.”

Coun Gavigan said that Middlesbrough Council were waiting on “more legal and technical information from TVCA” before progressing any further. “Though I haven’t been directly involved in these discussions, it is my understanding that waiting for information from TVCA is unfortunately a common theme in this process.”

After these comments were put to the TVCA, Mayor Houchen spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service and said that “there is a pot of money that we have, that’s available and signed off” for the cycle lane removal, adding, the TVCA have “written to Middlesbrough Council, confirming we are funding this”.

A screenshot was then shared, later posted on Instagram, showing an email that was sent to Mayor Cooke, from Julie Gilhespie, Group Chief Executive of the TVCA, on October 1, 2024. The email stated that the TVCA would “Fund the removal of the current scheme and implementation of the replacement scheme, subject to business case approval.”

Middlesbrough Mayor Cooke commented, mentioning the need for financial guarantees: “TVCA paid for the cycle lane. It was their project. Once we have proper assurances they’ll pay in full for its removal and for the road to be restored, I am determined it should be consigned to the history books.”

Mayor Houchen argued that “we can put spades in the ground before Christmas, it’ll take 2-3 months to actually do the whole work” and that “the only thing outstanding is the council as the local highways authority have to sign off the traffic regulation order, the TRO.”

Mayor Cooke asserted that “for weeks, we have been awaiting the sign off of the funding agreement” whilst Mayor Houchen is of the belief that Middlesbrough Council needs to first finalise the scheme and publish the TRO, only then can the business case be finalised and the money can be unlocked.

Mayor Houchen continued to say “the council are refusing to take it to the Middlesbrough Executive to sign off, the senior officers, the chief executive are refusing to take it to Executive”. The Executive refers to elected officials, specifically the Middlesbrough Mayor and his cabinet, whilst officers are non-elected roles.

Mayor Cooke argued: “As a Council we will follow the correct processes. The ball is in TVCA’s court – Ben Houchen is simply making noise in the background.”

Meanwhile Mayor Houchen cited an email he had been sent, asserting that “Middlesbrough Council are now saying: even if we let it go to the Executive, we as the council are going to recommend that it should not be taken out”. In other words, officers would write a report to elected members arguing in favour of the cycle lane remaining.

On a Facebook post, Mayor Cooke hit back, saying “While officers may give their recommendations that we maintain this cycle scheme, it has always been my intention to overrule any such recommendations, as the people have spoken very clearly, and I’ve listened to countless businesses and residents alike who want this scheme gone.”

In response to Coun Gavigan’s statement regarding the need for more information from TVCA, Mayor Houchen commented “we’ve given them everything, like literally they’ve got letters, documentation from us confirming we’re paying for it, the works agreements are all drafted. The consultation has been done.” He reiterated: “They’re not waiting for anything from us”.

In spite of this, Mayor Cooke’s Facebook post asked Mayor Houchen to “provide the plans we need, provide the assurances and let’s get on with it.”