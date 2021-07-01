Where you can take your driving test in Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley

However, a backlog of drivers now ready to take their test has meant waiting times are up to 23 weeks in Doncaster, Sheffield (Handsworth), Rotherham and Barnsley according to www.driving-test-cancellations-4all.co.uk.

Doncaster has an overall pass rate of 42.9 per cent, Sheffield (Middlewood Road) has a pass rate of 49 per cent, Sheffield (Handsworth) has a pass rate of 41.1 per cent, Rotherham has an overall pass rate of 50.8 per cent and Barnsley has an overall pass rate of 55.1 per cent