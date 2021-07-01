Where you can take your driving test in Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley

Learner drivers in South Yorkshire are now able to book driving tests after disruptions and pauses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By Alesia Fiddler
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 5:50 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st July 2021, 5:52 pm
However, a backlog of drivers now ready to take their test has meant waiting times are up to 23 weeks in Doncaster, Sheffield (Handsworth), Rotherham and Barnsley according to www.driving-test-cancellations-4all.co.uk.

Doncaster has an overall pass rate of 42.9 per cent, Sheffield (Middlewood Road) has a pass rate of 49 per cent, Sheffield (Handsworth) has a pass rate of 41.1 per cent, Rotherham has an overall pass rate of 50.8 per cent and Barnsley has an overall pass rate of 55.1 per cent

Here are the driving test centres in South Yorkshire:

Doncaster

Unit 10 & 11 Heather Court

Shaw Wood Business Park

Shaw Wood Way

Doncaster

South Yorkshire

DN2 5YL

Rotherham

Mangham Way

Off Mangham Road

Rotherham

South Yorkshire

S61 4RL

Sheffield (Handsworth)

Orgreave Way

Handsworth

Sheffield

South Yorkshire

S13 9LT

Sheffield (Middlewood Road)

508 Middlewood Road

Sheffield

South Yorkshire

S6 1TQ

Barnsley

West Road

Barnsley

South Yorkshire

S75 2DH

