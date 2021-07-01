Where you can take your driving test in Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley

However, a backlog of drivers now ready to take their test has meant waiting times are up to 23 weeks in Doncaster, Sheffield (Handsworth), Rotherham and Barnsley according to www.driving-test-cancellations-4all.co.uk.
Doncaster has an overall pass rate of 42.9 per cent, Sheffield (Middlewood Road) has a pass rate of 49 per cent, Sheffield (Handsworth) has a pass rate of 41.1 per cent, Rotherham has an overall pass rate of 50.8 per cent and Barnsley has an overall pass rate of 55.1 per cent
Here are the driving test centres in South Yorkshire:
Doncaster
Unit 10 & 11 Heather Court
Shaw Wood Business Park
Shaw Wood Way
Doncaster
South Yorkshire
DN2 5YL
Rotherham
Mangham Way
Off Mangham Road
Rotherham
South Yorkshire
S61 4RL
Sheffield (Handsworth)
Orgreave Way
Handsworth
Sheffield
South Yorkshire
S13 9LT
Sheffield (Middlewood Road)
508 Middlewood Road
Sheffield
South Yorkshire
S6 1TQ
Barnsley
West Road
Barnsley
South Yorkshire
S75 2DH