North Yorkshire Council has announced when the traffic calming measures for the summer will be implemented at Whitby’s famous Swing Bridge.

It will be the fifth year the swing bridge will be closed to traffic, which has helped to increase safety for people during the busy summer period.

The bridge will be closed to traffic between 10.30am and 4pm daily during weekends in the school holidays as well as Bank Holidays and special events, with an exemption for buses.

The first closures will come into place for the Easter school holidays on April 5 and 6. It will also be closed for the ever-popular Whitby Goth Weekends on April 26 and 27 and November 1 and 2.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Coun Keane Duncan, said: “The continued popularity of Whitby is a real show of strength for North Yorkshire’s tourist economy, but it’s vital we manage this in a safe way for all.

“Closing Whitby Swing Bridge to traffic at the busiest times of the summer season has proven absolutely key and has generated positive feedback from local businesses.

“Continuing the closures this year will once again ensure Whitby residents and visitors can enjoy the town safely.”

The current swing bridge, which spans 75ft, was built in 1908 and links the upper and lower harbour areas and the east and west sides of the town.

Coun Neil Swannick, who represents the Whitby Streonshalh division on North Yorkshire Council, said: “We have another year of popular events taking place in Whitby, and we know how important school holidays are for the tourist economy in the town.

Whitby Swing Bridge during the traffic-free closures last year.

“We will have signage in place and will be monitoring traffic flow to ensure the scheme continues to be smoothly coordinated and allows pedestrians to use the bridge safely at all times.”

Coun Phil Trumper, who represents the Whitby West division on North Yorkshire Council, added: “The pedestrianisation of the bridge is essential in improving safety and addressing concerns of overcrowding around the swing bridge area.