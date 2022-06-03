Woman, 92, dies after being involved in crash in Yorkshire village

The woman was involved in a crash between a navy-coloured Jeep Cherokee and a Blue Volkswagen T-Cross in the village of Netherby, near Harrogate, on May 28.

North Yorkshire Police originally said she had severe injuries and was in a critical condition in hospital, but the force has now confirmed she has died.

A statement said: "Sadly the 92-year-old woman who was a passenger has passed away in hospital. Her family have been informed, our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"We are continuing to appeal for information following this collision."

The crash happened at around 8pm on May 28, at the crossroads of Spring Road, Moor Lane and Wharf Lane in Netherby.

The Jeep was travelling down Moor Lane towards Spring Road and the Volkswagen was travelling east to west on Spring Road.