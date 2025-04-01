A major trans-Pennine route is set to be closed for most of the morning due to a serious crash involving a lorry.

South Yorkshire Police have been called to the scene of the crash on the A628 Woodhead Pass, which has been closed in both directions.

National Highways, the agency which looks after major roads in Yorkshire and beyond, said the road has been closed between A616 Flouch Roundabout and the A57 Gun Inn junction in Hollingworth.

The agency said it expects the road to be closed for most of the morning due to the complex nature of the operation required to recover the vehicle.

No official diversion has been put in place, but drivers are being advised to use the M62 or A57 as an alternative trans-Pennine route.

A statement from National Highways said: “The A628 Woodhead Pass is closed in both directions between the A616 Flouch Roundabout and the A57 Gun Inn junction in Hollingworth due to a collision involving a lorry.

“South Yorkshire Police are in attendance. The road will be closed through the morning peak travel period due to a complex recovery operation being required.

“Road users are advised to use alternative trans-pennine routes such as the M62 or A57.