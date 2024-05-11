Work on cycling scheme to improve links between Bradford city centre and the West of the city
Although work on the city centre side of the West Bradford Cycle Superhighway extension began earlier this year, the past week has seen construction start at various other sites along the planned route.
The work will see on road parking suspended in some areas, sections of roads dug up and traffic delays expected.
When complete the project will see segregated cycle lanes run from Sunbridge Road and down Thornton Road to the Cemetery Road junction in an attempt to make cycling safer on some of Bradford’s busiest routes.
The project will also include walking improvements, with a number of new pedestrian crossings.
Government awarded funding for the new segregated cycle route in 2020 as part of its Transforming Cities Fund scheme – which also included the pedestrianisation of streets such as Market Street and Hall Ings.
The initial cycle superhighway scheme was expected to run all the way to Thornton village, but due to rising costs of the Transforming Cities Fund projects this was scaled back.
“Phase 1” is currently underway and is expected to cost £12m. There has, as yet, been no funding identified for phase 2.
|An update on the work issued on Friday by Bradford Council’s highways department said: “This work will create a new, largely segregated, cycle route along Sunbridge Road and Thornton Road to improve links from Bradford city centre to key areas of West Bradford, eventually ending in Thornton village.
“From this week our construction partners, Balfour Beatty have started mobilising to begin construction. This will happen at:
· A6177 Ingleby Road and Thornton Road junction (by Morrisons)
· City Road and Thornton Road junction
· Thornton Road between Weetwood Road and Hollings Road
· Sunbridge Road and City Road
“At several points along the scheme on road parking has now been suspended, it is important that you do not park in any areas where parking is now prohibited.”
Bradford Council has said the scheme would “provide a safer, easier, more convenient space for people to cycle between the city centre and areas to the west of the city.
“There will be single lane segregated cycle routes on Sunbridge Road, with two-way routes along Thornton Road.
“Over 23,000 cars travel along the route each day and the scheme aims to reduce the number of people using cars on that stretch by encouraging people to cycle.”
