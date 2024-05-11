Work on cycling scheme to improve links between Bradford city centre and the West of the city

“From this week our construction partners, Balfour Beatty have started mobilising to begin construction. This will happen at:

· A6177 Ingleby Road and Thornton Road junction (by Morrisons)

· City Road and Thornton Road junction

· Thornton Road between Weetwood Road and Hollings Road

· Sunbridge Road and City Road

“At several points along the scheme on road parking has now been suspended, it is important that you do not park in any areas where parking is now prohibited.”

Bradford Council has said the scheme would “provide a safer, easier, more convenient space for people to cycle between the city centre and areas to the west of the city.

“There will be single lane segregated cycle routes on Sunbridge Road, with two-way routes along Thornton Road.

“Over 23,000 cars travel along the route each day and the scheme aims to reduce the number of people using cars on that stretch by encouraging people to cycle.”