Yorkshire is set to have 34 brand new electric buses following a government fund of £7.6 million and York will become one of the first bus depots in the country to run fully electric fleets.

People across Yorkshire will enjoy environmentally-friendly, cleaner journeys and the latest investment announcement on Thursday, March 2, 2023 means that the First Bus York depot will operate fully electric buses by March 2024.

Meanwhile, 25 brand new electric buses will also be introduced at the Bramley bus depot in West Yorkshire, bringing the total number of electric buses funded by the Zero Emission Buses Regional Area (ZEBRA) scheme in West Yorkshire to 136.

The first electric double decker bus for York. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

The funding comes from an extra £25.3 million rolled out nationwide to pave the way for the government’s ambitious rollout of zero emission buses (ZEBs). The funding is an additional investment from the ZEBRA scheme, which was launched in 2021 to allow local transport authorities to bid for funding for zero emission buses and supporting infrastructure.

The new addition brings total government funding from the ZEBRA scheme to almost £300 million for up to 1,395 zero emission buses in England, taking the vision of a net zero transport network one step closer to reality.

Roads Minister, Richard Holden, said: “Buses are the most popular form of public transport, and these new British-built zero emission buses will help clean up the air in communities across Yorkshire.

“We’re providing an additional £7.6 million to roll out 34 new electric buses to provide residents in Yorkshire with better, cleaner and quieter journeys, as we step up a gear to reach net zero faster and level up transport across the country.”

Zero-emission buses are also often cheaper to run, improving the economics for bus operators. All these additional buses funded through the ZEBRA scheme are battery electric.

This latest funding will support British manufacturing around the country. The new buses will be manufactured in Northern Ireland by Wrightbus and operated by FirstBus, supporting hundreds of new high-skilled jobs to help level up and grow the economy.

Managing director at First Bus, Janette Bell, said: “We are delighted to be accelerating investment in the electrification of our bus fleet and infrastructure, supported by co-funding from the Department for Transport. As leaders in sustainable mobility, we are fully aligned with the government’s ambitions for a net-zero carbon transport system.

“We are rapidly transforming our business with zero emission bus fleets and will continue to work closely with central and local governments across the UK to deliver our decarbonisation plans.”

The move is part of the government’s wider £3 billion National Bus Strategy to significantly improve bus services, with lower and simpler fares, more integrated ticketing and higher frequencies.

Councillor, Andy D’Agorne, deputy leader and executive member for transport at City of York Council, said: “We are delighted to be successful in receiving an additional £1.8 million in funding towards providing clean, zero emission public transport across the city.