North Yorkshire Police said it has closed Acomb Road at the junction with Holgate Road due to a crash.

The force said: "We're currently at the scene along with the ambulance service and are working hard to re-open the road."

Anyone with information about the crash should call the force on 101, quoting incident number NYP-07042022-0049.

Police have closed a busy road in York