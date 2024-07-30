Yorkshire buses: Major announcement as Bradford-Leeds bus service to run 24-hours a day for first time
In a letter sent out to councillors and provided to the Yorkshire Post, First Bus announced the 72 service operating between Bradford and Leeds will become the first 24 hour bus service in West Yorkshire from September.
This is being achieved with journeys added in the late evening and early hours, which will operate seven days a week.
First said the service will “benefit all sectors of the local economy and society”, with “safety a top priority”.
The letter continued: “This builds on the success we have seen on this travel corridor, where there has been a combined frequency of 7 to 8 minutes together with the express X6 service since extra buses were introduced in May.
“This 24 hour service will benefit all sectors of the local economy and society, helping to support the night-time economy, shift working and leisure and hospitality markets.
"Safety is our top priority and we believe this 24-hour connectivity aligns well with mayoral commitments to give focus to the safety of women and girls.”
Seven other services have been reviewed and retimed using specialist scheduling software.
These are the 16, 47/47A, 65, 74, 75 and 86.
The letter continued: “This will mean some timetable adjustments to allow for peak periods, which we believe will give more accuracy for customers to plan journeys and which will improve further bus service reliability.
“Full details of the changes will be published on our website from Friday 2 August together with communication to customers.”
