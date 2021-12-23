Yorkshire councillor 'won't shed a tear' about HS2 being axed

The Government’s decision to divert the flagship rail plans from South Yorkshire prompted widespread criticism from Sheffield Council’s leader, chief executive, MPs and regional mayor.

But Green councillor Douglas Johnson, executive member for transport, says HS2 would have been “hugely expensive and hugely destructive”.

The Liberal Democrats asked whether, prior to the cancellation of HS2, Coun Douglas had protested about the downgrading of the plans.

HS2 has been cancelled into Yorkshire

He replied: “On my part, no, since there were no plans from Government although the announcements made in the Integrated Rail Plan for the North has been contrary to all discussions that officers have had with HS2 Limited and the Department for Transport.

“Personally, I will shed no tears over the cancellation of the HS2 East link. It’s hugely expensive, hugely destructive and does not meet the real transport needs of millions of people across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

“What we actually need are not top-down projects like HS2 dictated from Westminster but investment in priorities that will help more people and more cost effectively than HS2 ever could.

“New public transport services are needed, but these are local and regional services.”

Greens and Labour divided on HS2

Coun Douglas said the focus should be on a new service to Stocksbridge; reopening Victoria station; upgrading the Barrow Hill line; services to Heeley, Millhouses and Totley; full electrification of the Woodhead line to increase capacity between Sheffield and Manchester and improvement of the line and rolling stock on the Penistone Line between Sheffield and Huddersfield.

But his comments are at odds with other politicians who were furious. Five metro mayors, including Dan Jarvis of South Yorkshire, staged an unprecedented joint press conference to convey their fury.

Mr Jarvis condemned the Government for ‘doing as little as possible to help the North’ and said: “The Prime Minister’s cut-price rail plan has badly let us down. South Yorkshire and the North will not forget this betrayal.

“Not only has he abandoned much-needed and desperately overdue improvements to services for passengers, he’s squandered an opportunity to unlock thousands of jobs, massive new investment and the regeneration of our towns and stations across our region.”

“The Great Train Robbery 2021”

Council Leader Terry Fox also expressed outrage. “HS2 is a once in a generation investment and I am furious that the Government has taken the decision to axe the eastern leg and level up rail connectivity in the North. It is a betrayal

“We are England’s fourth-largest city, a major transport hub. We are victims of the great train robbery of 2021.

“This announcement has many wide ranging implications. Our region is primed to unlock even more potential, and it is outrageous that Government has not taken the opportunity to do so by delivering HS2 in full by overhauling connectivity in the North as it has done in the South.”