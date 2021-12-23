Yorkshire man stabbed his brother to death because he shouted at the family's dog

William Campbell, of Stokesley, North Yorkshire, knifed younger brother Samuel, 24, in the chest after they argued in their mum’s back garden.

Police and ambulance crews scrambled to the house in Silksworth, Sunderland, where they found Samuel lying in a pool of blood on June 18.

Bodycam footage shows Campbell calmly admitting he stabbed his brother "out of rage" claiming he was “coming for him”.

William Campbell (left) and his brother Samuel (right)

Bizarrely, he then quizzed the officer on the “protocol” of his arrest.

He tells an officer: “I stabbed him out of rage.”

The officer replies: “You’re under arrest.”

Campbell asks: “What does that entail? I understand the protocol but what does that entail? What do I have to do?”

In the footage, paramedics can be heard desperately trying to save his brother who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Campbell, 26, denied murder but was found guilty following a week-long trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Jurors heard Campbell attacked his brother after they argued because Samuel had “raised his voice to the dog”.

He claimed he wanted Samuel to “apologise” to the dog for shouting at it but instead plunged a knife into his chest.

Campbell was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on January 5.

Detective Chief Inspector Jane Fairlamb, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a terribly sad case that has seen a family torn apart in the most devastating of circumstances.

“William made the decision to pick up a knife after an argument with his brother, and by doing so, he has ruined more than one life forever.

“There is never an acceptable excuse to pick up a knife as a weapon and this tragic case has no winners. Our thoughts remain with Samuel’s family at this most poignant of times.