Stephen Bellamy, 33, died in hospital two days after he was stabbed in the head by Stephen Beach, 40, in Grimsby, in April.

Beach and his 'getaway driver' Luke Teague, 39, fled the scene following the attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A court heard Beach had got into an argument with Mr Bellamy on April 24 before he was followed and attacked by the pair.

A still from the shocking footage

Chilling camera footage released by police shows the moment Beach gets out of a car and jogs down the street to chase after Mr Bellamy, who is walking alongside a woman.

Beach can be seen carrying the long handled tool like a javelin as he approaches Mr Bellamy.

Just seconds later, off camera, he plunges the three-forked gardening tool into Mr Bellamy's head and a prong went into his brain.

Mr Bellamy was rushed to hospital for treatment for his injuries but he died two days later.

Stephen Beach and Luke Teague will be sentenced next year

Beach and Teague fled the scene in the car which was later abandoned and burned out the car in remote countryside.

The pair denied murder they were both found guilty on December 21 after a seven day trial at Hull Crown Court.

Detective Superintendent Christine Calvert, of Humberside Police, said: "Firstly, I would like to acknowledge and commend the courage and strength Stephen Bellamy's family have displayed throughout the course of this investigation and trial.

"This was a brutal and cowardly crime carried out by Beach and Teague and it will have understandably shocked and saddened the community.

"I hope these individuals are now facing a significant prison sentence, and this goes some way to providing closure for Stephen's family, and offers reassurance to the community that the pair cannot cause any further harm."