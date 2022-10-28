Residents who live in certain postcodes of North Yorkshire and Cumbria can now enjoy a special ‘Dales Railcard’ that will cut their off-peak day return prices in half on the Bentham and Settle and Carlisle routes this winter.

This offer is part of Northern’s campaign to encourage people who live in the region to ditch the car and take the train instead. It will be valid on all off-peak day return tickets between Sunday, October 30 and Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Specific routes eligible for this railcard are the Leeds to Carlisle via Settle and Leeds to Lancaster/Morcambe via Bentham, including discounts of up to 81 per cent for accompanying children. It’s a 50 per cent saving off usual retail price for off-peak day return tickets.

Northern train at Appleby Station. (Pic credit: Northern)

If you already have a Dales Railcard, you can claim your discount by simply selecting ‘Dales Railcard Winter CDR’ as the railcard option when buying your ticket online and ticket vending machine.

Otherwise you can show your Dales Railcard when you buy your ticket at the ticket office or the conductor on board the train. However, the train would need to be staffed in order to buy your ticket.

If you don’t have a Dales Railcard yet, then you can buy one for just £10 per year and apply for one by visiting the Northern website.

Savings include being able to travel from Bentham to Leeds via Skipton for £9.40 return, from Appleby to Carlisle for £5.05 return and from Settle to Carlisle via Appleby for £12 return.

Customer and commercial director at Northern, Mark Powles, said: “The Dales Railcard is a great example of Northern and community rail groups working together for the benefit of local people.

“During the winter months, when the number of tourists exploring the Dales by rail is lower, we have extra capacity on our services - which allows us to offer this special discount.