Yorkshire village Sandsend has been named among the best beach destinations to travel to by train in the UK by travel experts.

With the stunning landscapes and golden sandy beaches along the Yorkshire Coast, travelling along the region’s coast by train is a great way to take in the beautiful sights.

Train company Trainsplit has delved into some of the UK’s most popular beach destinations that are easily accessible by train.

One of the quieter areas of the coast, situated near Whitby, Sandsend is reachable by a straightforward walk.

A couple take a walk on the beach at Sandsend. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

The average walker can complete the journey in no more than 40 minutes and there is a regular bus service that includes stops in Sandsend, connecting Middlesbrough and Whitby.

This village has been placed fourth place in a list of seven of the best beach destinations to travel to by train.

You can take the X4 or X4A buses, that provide routes from places such as Whitby, Skinningrove, Saltburn, Redcar, and Middlesbrough, and more.

Sandsend provides a serene beach experience with its sandy expanses and dramatic cliffs and according to Trainsplit, it is the ideal spot for a peaceful beach day, beachcombing and exploring the nearby fishing village.

Whitby Railway Station will take you close to this serene coastal destination.

It is a sandy beach with rocky areas, with a limited lifeguard service during peak season, dogs are allowed on this beach and there are plenty of activities to enjoy including beachcombing, fossil hunting and surfing. There are also cafes, toilets, parking and nearby pubs and beach huts.

Sandsend named among best beach destinations to travel to by train - full list

1 - Whitstable Beach, Kent: “A seaside gem”

2 - Bournemouth Beach, Dorset: “Vibrant and varied”

3 - Tenby Beach, Wales: “A coastal jewel”

4 - Sandsend Beach, North Yorkshire: “Tranquility personified”

5 - Southwold Beach, Suffolk: “Quaint seaside charm”

6 - Portpatrick Beach, Scotland: “Coastal beauty”