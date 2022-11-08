His Majesty King Charles III will visit the city on the morning of Tuesday, November 8 as part of a two-day visit to Yorkshire. He will be greeted by the Lord-Lieutenant and the Lord Mayor of Bradford at City Hall and will walk around Centenary Square where he will be welcomed by performances from City of Bradford Brass Band and Punjabi Roots Academy playing the dhol drums.

He will meet local young leaders in business, media and culture, in sport and in community work. The public are invited to visit the Centenary Square to welcome The King to Bradford.

Councillor Martin Love, the Lord Mayor of Bradford, said: “It is a terrific honour for Bradford to be among the first places that our new King will visit.

Centenary Square in Bradford. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

“We are looking forward to showing off our great city and introducing King Charles to some of the exceptional people from across our district.

“We are a young, diverse, vibrant and very welcoming place and I am certain that our Royal guest will be impressed and will have an enjoyable time.”

Due to the royal visit, there will be disruptions to bus routes in Bradford. Here is all you need to know.

Bus routes affected in Bradford on the day of King Charles III’s visit

The services affected by The King’s visit are: 67, 607, 612, 614, 617, 618, 626, 633, 636, 637, 640, 641, 645, 662, 686, 687 and X11.

Bus services on Sunbridge Road, Market Street and Bridge Street are also affected by The King’s visit between 11.45am and 2.45pm.

Bus diversions in Bradford on the day of The King’s visit

Service 67 and 662 - these will not be stopping at Sunbridge Road. Alternative stops: Barry Street (the 67), Westgate (the Shuttle) and Bradford Interchange.

Service 607 - from Broadway diverting via Bridge Street, Hall Ings, Princes Way and Godwin Street to a normal route. Into Bradford City Centre divert as above to Hall Ings, Bank Street and Broadway. 607 will not be stopping at Sunbridge Road stop S4.

Services 617, 618 and 620 - from Interchange diverting outbound via Nelson Street, Princes Way and Godwin Street to a normal route in both directions. All three services will not be stopping on Sunbridge Road.

Service 626 - from Interchange will divert outbound via Nelson Street, Princes Way, Godwin Street, Drewton Road and Manningham Lane to a normal route in both directions. 626 will not be stopping on Market Street, Cheapside or Manor Row.

Service 633 - from Interchange will divert outbourn via Nelson Street, Princes Way, Godwin Street, Drewton Road and Hamm Strasse to normal route in both directions. It will not be stopping on Sunbridge Road during this event.

Services 640 and 641 - these buses will divert via Hall Ings, Leeds Road, Shipley Airedale Road and Bolton Road to normal route. They will not be stopping on Market Street, Bradford Cathedral or Wapping Street during this event.