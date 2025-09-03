Yorkshire neighbours’ group support controversial ban on street parking

A group of neighbours who look after a green space in Yorkshire have defended a controversial parking ban on a suburban side street.

A petition created by David Glass to oppose Sheffield City Council’s 18-month parking ban order on Montague Street, off Cemetery Road in Sharrow, has now attracted 462 signatures on change.org and 13 on the council’s petitions website.

However, Cemetery Road Action Group (CRAG) support the ban. They say that a return to allowing parking on the no through road, near a main entrance to the General Cemetery park, would interfere with their plans to create a nature walk linking the cemetery with a local school and a route to Ecclesall Road.

The group already undertake wildlife work on the green space on Montague Street and won funding from the council’s Central Local Area Committee to provide planters and for benches to be painted.

Montague Street open space in Sharrow, Sheffield, showing a pathway leading to Sheffield General Cemetery, on the left. Picture: Julia Armstrong

Group secretary Caroline Irving said the group successfully lobbied the council to ensure that the area was declared as one of the city’s green open spaces. “During the pandemic everyone realised they wanted fresh air and open space,” she said.

Caroline said the group have close connections with the Sheffield General Cemetery Trust, who look after the Victorian burial ground and surrounding parkland. CRAG member Jim Dimond sits on the trust’s advisory group, which was set up when the trust won National Lottery funding for major renovation work.

Jim said: “Sheffield General Cemetery has been recognised as a local nature reserve and a local wildlife site for some years. One of our members is encouraging the council to recognise Montague Street green space as being within the General Cemetery wildlife site.

“Having cars back running up and down would have a detrimental effect on the green space.”

Jim’s son is Gleadless Valley Green Party councillor Alexi Dimond.

Caroline added that allowing the return of parking could see an increase again in anti-social behaviour on Montague Street, including drugs and prostitution, which have plagued the area.

Jim added: “When the road was open to parking, it was used by staff working in Aviva nearby. They would fill up the whole street and not move on until after work.

“That’s what would happen again if they reopened it.”

Group member John Forrest said: “We were accused of being part of the cycling brigade. If you think about it, if there’s cars parked both sides of the road, you can still get a bike down there.

“It’s nothing to do with bikes at all.”

CRAG treasurer Linda Coulson said that there are parking options for doctor’s surgery patients on other streets, as well as at the surgery itself. David Glass said that was one of his concerns, as well as being able to park safely to walk his dog at the General Cemetery.

Caroline said that CRAG hope to enhance a walking route from Lansdowne council flats in Highfield to the Porter Croft CofE Primary Academy school. She said a lot of families already walk that way.

“Part of the idea is to make that a more interesting walk for children and to introduce more scrambling rocks, to tie in with the ‘Sheffield climbing city’ concept.” There is already a climbing rock on Montague Street green space.

Caroline said that the pathway links through to the General Cemetery, where it emerges from the parkland and continues across Montague Street. The group want to see a parking ban so that the area is safer for pedestrians.

“A lot of people use it as a cut-through to the down to the buses and shops,” said Caroline. “One of the aims of CRAG is to just make things nicer for everybody.”

The council has imposed an 18-month traffic restriction order, halting parking on Montague Street. The order cited “the likelihood of danger to the public”.

The council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service last month: “Montague Street is a cul-de-sac that connects directly to the General Cemetery entrance, and there is strong local support – particularly from the Cemetery Road Action Group – for maintaining this area as a pedestrian-friendly public space.

“Their vision is to enhance the connection between Montague Street Open Space and the Cemetery, creating a more accessible and welcoming environment for all.