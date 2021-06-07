Transport for the North (TftN) is opening consultation so the public and businesses can have their say on plans to combat climate change.

The strategy aims for the region to go beyond national policy on decarbonisation, paving the way for the North to meet targets earlier than other parts of the country.

The wide-ranging plans being drawn up include decarbonising the railways through electrification, installing more charging stations for electric vehicles and the use of hydrogen and other fuel vehicles.

A zero emissions bus in Leeds

The strategy also includes plans to encourage more people to use public transport, and opportunities for decarbonisation in the freight industry.

The consultation opens today and will run until August 31 and includes a webinar aimed at people and businesses in Yorkshire.

After the consultation, the board of TftN will consider responses before submitting its advice to the Government.

TftN said the plans mark the first time a regional strategy of this type has been produced, bringing together the region’s leaders to “speak out with one voice on the climate emergency”.

Some 22 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in the UK come from surface transport.

Transport for the North interim chief executive Tim Wood said: “Reducing carbon across our region’s transport network is an essential part of tackling the climate emergency – one of the greatest challenges of our time.

“We’re thrilled to be consulting a strategy for the whole region that outlines how rapid progress can be made and how the North can lead the UK in slashing carbon emissions.

“Our decarbonisation strategy is a vital piece of work in moving the north of England towards the ambitious goal of near-zero carbon emissions from surface transport by 2045.