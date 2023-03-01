Yorkshire road which has been closed for a year for engineering work finally has re-opening date

Linking route should be open again by end of May v.1

A rural road which has been closed for a year should be open again by the end of May, councillors heard.

In the question time section of Calderdale Council’s Cabinet meeting, the issue of work being done at Stocks Lane was raised with members.

The rural route, which links the villages of Luddenden and Mount Tabor, suffered a landslip 12 months ago.

The road was closed following a landslip

Vishal Gupta asked when it would re-open.

“Stocks Lane has been closed for a year for civil engineering work and it is creating problems for the residents to go to Mount Tabor – by when will this be completed?” he said.

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said she knew it well as a ward representative.

“I know this has caused great difficulty to local residents as well as people from Mount Tabor.

“We continue to request updates from the insurer to understand their programme.

“Due to the time of the year and the complexity of the work, the best estimate they can give is that their work should be completed by the end of May, 2023.

“In the coming weeks, as work progresses, the contractor should be able to provide another update with more confidence,” she said.

