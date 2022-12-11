Heavy snow in parts of South Yorkshire has caused disruption to travellers.

A warning has been issued to drivers travelling on the M1, while some buses have been diverted and Sheffield’s Supertram also affected. Snow began falling in South Yorkshire on Saturday evening, and in many areas it is still falling on Sunday morning (Dec 11).

Stagecoach Yorkshire said its number 120 buses were having to terminate at Nether Green on Saturday evening due to heavy snow in Fulwood. This morning, at around 7.20am, it said the 120 service was not serving Birley Spa Lane, instead using Donetsk Way.

National Highways tweeted: “Mornin All! #Sheffield - The snow is falling quite heavily at the moment on the M1 and M18. Rest assured, our crews are out on the network & the team of gritters are putting an additional treatment out to keep you moving. Plan your journey & allow extra time."

Snow in Heeley, Sheffield, on the morning of Sunday, December 11

Trams have also been affected, with Stagecoach Supertram tweeting shortly before 8am today to say the first trams to Halfway and Herdings Park were blocked by traffic stuck in snow on Ridgeway Road.

The Met Office is forecasting that the snow will stop later today, with sunny intervals expected this afternoon. It says no more snow is likely early next week but temperatures will drop to -3C overnight, with a high of 0C expected on Monday and Tuesday. Some more snow is likely during the early hours of Saturday, December 17, according to the latest forecast.

