Yorkshire snow: Roads close, traffic at a standstill and airport runways halted due to snowfall across the region

Roads have been closed across Yorkshire, traffic has been brought to a standstill and Leeds Bradford Airport has closed its runway due to snowfall.

Snow has covered parts of Yorkshire overnight on Saturday (Jan 4), into Sunday (Jan 5), following an Amber weather warning from the Met Office.

National Highways has reported several road closures due to the adverse weather.