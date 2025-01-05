Live

Yorkshire snow: Roads close, traffic at a standstill and airport runways halted due to snowfall across the region

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 5th Jan 2025, 08:09 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2025, 08:18 GMT
Roads have been closed across Yorkshire, traffic has been brought to a standstill and Leeds Bradford Airport has closed its runway due to snowfall.

Snow has covered parts of Yorkshire overnight on Saturday (Jan 4), into Sunday (Jan 5), following an Amber weather warning from the Met Office.

National Highways has reported several road closures due to the adverse weather.

Elsewhere in Yorkshire there have been reports traffic has come to a standstill and Leeds Bradford Airport has also closed its runway, due to snowfall.

Yorkshire snow: Roads close, traffic at a standstill and airport runways halted due to snowfall across the region

16:39 GMT

Leeds City Council to send gritters out

13:46 GMT

Further snow and ice forecast

12:36 GMT

Flyer buses up and running

11:21 GMT

LBA flights resume with some 'diverted due to the deteriorating weather'

11:20 GMT

Ilkley buses disrupted due to weather conditions

11:18 GMT

Hundreds of homes without power in Yorkshire

At least 200 properties in Barnsley, 100 in Leeds, 70 in Harrogate and 50 in Doncaster are all affected currently.

In a statement on their PowerGrid Live Map, Northern Powergrid said: “The heavy snow and freezing rain has, and continues to, impact parts of our network. In some cases, it has affected our ability to safely carry out repairs as quickly as normal.”

You can read the the latest on this progression here.

11:16 GMT

Police issue traffic alert

11:15 GMT

Schools closures across the region

A number of schools have now confirmed they will be closed today due to the snow and icy weather affecting the UK.

See if your child’s school is closed here.

Sun, 05 Jan, 2025, 15:00 GMT

TransPennine Express urges customers not to travel on certain routes going through Leeds and York amid heavy snowfall

TransPennine Express (TPE) customers are being urged not to travel on the following routes on January 5, 2025: Manchester Airport - Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via Preston and Manchester Airport - Leeds - York and Newcastle.

This is a result of no bus replacement services being able to run for the planned engineering work due to the heavy snowfall which severely impacts roads and has led to the suspension of bus operations across the Pennines and North West.

Here is what to do if you have bought tickets

Sun, 05 Jan, 2025, 14:55 GMT

LBA flights resuming

Sun, 05 Jan, 2025, 12:15 GMT

Hard at work to clear LBA runway

Clear the runway at Leeds Bradford AirportClear the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport
Clear the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport | Leeds Bradford Airport
Sun, 05 Jan, 2025, 12:05 GMT

LBA runway "closed until further notice"

Sun, 05 Jan, 2025, 11:53 GMT

Met Officer issues new snow warning

The Met Office has released a fresh snow and ice alert for all of Yorkshire, set to take effect tomorrow.

Spanning a vast area of the region, the Yellow warning will be in place from midnight on Monday until midnight on Tuesday.

Sun, 05 Jan, 2025, 11:36 GMT

Stagecoach Yorkshire suspends all services

Sun, 05 Jan, 2025, 11:02 GMT

Heavy snow in Yorkshire: Main road to Ilkley Moor is covered in snow

Sun, 05 Jan, 2025, 10:48 GMT

Police warn of severe weather amber warning

Sun, 05 Jan, 2025, 10:30 GMT

Cars abandoned as snow covers Yorkshire

Sun, 05 Jan, 2025, 10:28 GMT

Arriva Yorkshire cancels buses

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireLeeds Bradford AirportMet OfficeNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice