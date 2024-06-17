Yorkshire traffic: M1 closed in both directions due to ‘police led incident’ with delays

The M1 is currently closed in both directions in Yorkshire.

The M1 is closed in both directions between J40 and J41 near Wakefield due to a police led incident, National Highways said.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police are on the scene.

There are currently delays of 15 mins in both directions which is building.

UPDATE 3PM

The M1 has now reopened in both directions between J40 and J41 near Wakefield following the earlier police led Incident.

There are minimal delays remaining on approach.

_______________

Diversion Routes

Road users are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs if heading southbound.

Exit the M1 at J41 and at the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A650

Proceed along this road for approx. 2 miles to the junction with the M62 Motorway (J28)

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A653 (Dewsbury Road) and proceed along this road for approx. 3 miles to the junction with the B6128

Turn left onto B6128 (Owl lane) and proceed along this road for approx. 1 mile to the roundabout with the A638

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A638 (Wakefield Road) and proceed along this road for approx. 2 miles to re-join the M1 at J40.

Road users are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs if heading northbound.

Driving north, exit the M1 motorway using J40 exit slip and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At this roundabout, take the 1st exit on to the A638 (Wakefield Road) and proceed along this road for approx. 2 miles to the roundabout with B6128.

At this roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto B6128 (Owl Lane) and proceed for approx. 1 mile along this road to the signalised junction with A653.

At the signalised junction, turn right onto A653 (Leeds Road) and proceed along this road for approx. 2 miles to the roundabout with the M62 (junction 28).

At this roundabout, take the 4th exit to join the M62 eastbound and proceed along this road for approx. 1 mile until you begin to approach junction 29 of M62 (Lofthouse Interchange)

Re-join the M1 northbound or continue eastbound on M62 as required.