Delays are expected while travelling across Yorkshire on Monday due to the weather.

The A628 Woodhead Pass has been closed overnight in both directions between the A616 (Flouch) and the A57 (Hollingworth) due to flooding on Salter's Brook Bridge.

National Highways warned commuters to expect delays in the area and use alternative routes.

Road users are advised to use the M60, M62 and M1 instead on Monday morning.

The update continued: “Road users are also advised to allow extra time for their journey.

"Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

No current delays have been reported on the M1 and M62 (at 8.15am), although drivers have been warned to give more time for their travel this morning.

The A1 in Lincolnshire has also been closed in both directions between the A607 near Grantham and the B1174 near Little Ponton due to flooding following heavy rainfall in the area.

National Highways service providers are in attendance working to clear the surface water from the road.

Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the Solid Square diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit the A1 at the B1174 Little Ponton, continue along the B1174 into Grantham to B1174/A52/A607 Bridge End Road/ South Parade junction (Gainsborough Corner), then turn right (east) onto the A52.

Continue along the A52 to A52/B6403 roundabout. Turn left (east) and continue along the A52 until the A52/A15 roundabout, then turn left (north) onto the A15 and travel along the A15 through Osbournby village.

Continue straight over the A15/A153 Quarrington roundabout to the A17/A15 Holdingham roundabout, and then turn left (west) onto the A17. Continue for 12km until the A17/C208 Coddington roundabout, go straight over and continue along the A17 to A1/A17/A46 roundabout, then go straight over onto the A46 to A46/A1 Brownhills roundabout.

Turn right (north) at Brownhills taking the third entry off onto the A1 northbound slip road to re-join the A1.

Cold air will return and remain across the whole country from Monday onwards after a brief spell of milder conditions in southern areas, the Met Office said.

Deputy chief forecaster Mike Silverstone said: “The low pressure that brought the snow and heavy rain in the south will move out to the east by Monday. This will allow a cold northerly flow to become established again for much of next week.

“This will bring further sleet, snow and hail showers to northern Scotland in particular, but possibly to some other areas, especially near western coasts, with a fair amount of dry and bright weather elsewhere.

“Temperatures will remain below average, with widespread frost and the threat of ice at times. Some areas, especially in the north, may struggle to get above freezing for several days.”