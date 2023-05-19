Leeds will now have a direct connection to Chester on Sundays following a new summer timetable for Northern Rail, which will be introduced this weekend for Yorkshire customers.

The first service departs Leeds station at 9.43am and arrives in Chester at 12.08pm; hourly services follow at 43 minutes past the hour until a last departure at 7.44pm, which arrives in Chester at 10.08pm.

In the opposite direction, the first service departs Chester at 9.25am and arrives in Leeds at 11.36am and hourly services take place at 25 minutes past the hour until the final West Yorkshire-bound departure at 8.25pm, which arrives back in the city at 10.38pm.

Every service has more than 200 seats each.

Northern train heading to Chester. (Pic credit: Northern)

Regional director for Northern, Tony Baxter, said: “We’re pleased to be able to offer this new service, making it easier than ever for the people of West Yorkshire to visit the historic city of Chester.

“With more than 2,700 seats available in each direction, we hope this service proves popular with day trippers, who can leave the car on the drive and let the train take the strain.”

A spokesperson for Visit Cheshire said: “We are delighted to see the improvements in connectivity between these two great cities and the wider region. We look forward to welcoming more visitors from the Yorkshire region to enjoy the best that Cheshire and Chester has to offer.”