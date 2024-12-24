Tribute to 'truly outstanding' detective who died riding home on her motorbike

Humberside Police Federation has led tributes to a “truly outstanding detective” who died in a collision with a car as she rode home on her motorbike.

Detective Constable Karen Smith, 49, died at the scene of the crash on the A1033 near the village of Thorngumbald in East Yorkshire last Wednesday evening.

DC Smith started her career as a Police Community Support Officer 16 years ago before becoming a regular officer in 2015.

Lee Sims, who chairs the staff association, said DC Smith was on her way home after her shift.

File pic: Colleagues described DC Smith as a "beacon of professionalism and kindness"

He said: “Karen was a well-liked and popular colleague and was recognised by all who knew and worked with her as being tremendously hard-working and dedicated.

"She showed an incredible level of compassion for victims of crime and tirelessly pursued justice for them. These attributes made her stand out as a truly outstanding detective.”

Humberside Police said a car and DC Smith’s motorbike were travelling on the A1033 before the collision happened around 5.15pm near the junction of B1240, Thorn Road. The car driver and a passenger were treated for minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.