Tributes after 'much loved' goalie dies after night out in York

Tributes have poured in following the death of a popular goalkeeper who died following an alleged assault while on a night out in York.

James Hitchcock, a married father of one from Cottingham, in East Yorkshire, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition on Sunday evening, following a “serious assault” at York railway station.

He died on Wednesday, with his family by his side.

McKenzie Dicicco, 22, from Harsley Road, Stockton-on-Tees, has been charged with murder and affray in connection with the assault, British Transport Police said. He was due to appear at York and Selby Magistrates’ Court.

James Hitchcock in goal for Bridlington Town against Belper Town

Mr Hitchcock joined Barton Town FC at the start of the season, having previously played for Bridlington Town FC. Barton Town FC said games this weekend would be postponed as a sign of respect.

Friends, football fans and clubs round the region joined in with condolences on social media.

Bridlington Town FC said: "It is with disbelief that the club has been made aware of the death of our much loved ex goalkeeper James Hitchcock in tragic circumstances.

"The word ‘devastated’ does not explain how we as a club feel at this time.

"‘Hitch’ will always be on our minds and in our hearts and our deepest condolences and thoughts and prayers go to April and Freddie and all the family.

"Hitch will be remembered before our home game on Boxing Day. RIP Keeps."