Tributes paid to 'amazing' nurse who died in car crash after 12-hour night shift

HUNDREDS of YEP and YP readers reacted as we shared the tragic story of 38-year-old Julie Marlow who died in a car-crash after a night shift.

The nurse had been working a 12-hour night shift at Pinderfields Hospital and may have fallen asleep or become distracted at the wheel of her car before the incident, an inquest heard on Tuesday 26 February.

Wakefield Coroner's Court heard that Mrs Marlow, of Pontefract, was an "amazing" mother-of-two children and an "excellent" trauma nurse.

She had started work at 7pm on March 12 2018 and her shift ended at 7am the following morning, the inquest was told.

Mrs Marlow was driving her black Mercedes M-Class car along Wrangbrook Lane towards the A1 at Upton near Pontefract at around 7.45am on March 13 when it veered into the opposite carriageway and hit two vehicles travelling in the opposite direction towards South Elmsall.

Her Mercedes car lost a wheel when it clipped a Mercedes HGV before the car collided with a 7.5 tonne Ford Iveco flatbed lorry.

Mrs Marlow, who suffered a traumatic brain and spinal injury, was airlifted by air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary where she was pronounced dead just after 5.30pm that day.

Readers on Facebook shared their condolences over the sad event:

Those who knew Mrs Marlow shared their memories of her.

Michelle Goddard, a former colleague, said: "I had the pleasure of working with Julie, a good few years ago in A&E.

"Beautiful girl both inside and out, good at her job and did it with a smile on her face, nothing was too much trouble for her, and she had time for everyone, no matter how busy the department was. Such a great loss to nursing. Sleep tight, RIP."

Ellen Colley also knew Mrs Marlow. She said: "You will never meet a more beautiful person inside and out.

"What makes this more tragic is sometimes life’s circumstances, totally out of Julie’s control, meant she had to work more shifts whilst juggling being the amazing mum she was to two beautiful children."

Rachel Oddie said: "She was an amazing mum, and a dedicated nurse. She is truly missed."

Karen Lanaghan Was Shay said: "Julie was a a beautiful person and an amazing nurse. Much love to her family gone far to soon."

Emma Ramos said: "A lovely friend, lady and mummy to her two wonderful children who are still an absolute credit to her RIP lovely."

Several fellow NHS workers paid tribute to Mrs Marlow and shared their own experiences of working nights.

Emma Richardson said: "Wagon drivers aren’t allowed to do it but yet nurses, midwives, doctors and care assistants can work 12 hours with no break and then have to get home to bed ready for another night of the same.

"I've driven home and not remembered how I've got there. Luckily I've always made it home to my family, I'm so sorry this lovely nurse didn't.

"My heart breaks for her family, friends and colleagues. To our government.....we need more staff on the ‘shop floor’ because nobody deserves to lose a loved one this way, especially one who has spent all night caring for other people’s nearest and dearest. RIP"

Abby Smith agreed with Ms Richardson: "Absolutely spot on. I know this ladies family and I'm also a nurse, something needs to change."

Lesley Elsie Bland said: "As a midwife working 12.5 hour day and night shifts this rings too true.

"I often cry on my way home after nights I have an hour commute from work and I have to pull over often to get out for fresh air.

"It literally is a killer. RIP to this lady, nurse, mum, daughter, sister, auntie."

Others were keen to pay tribute and pass on condolences.

Jessie Mullins said: "So sad that this could happen after her saving life's, doing her job. R.I.P."

Bethany Lidgard said: "Rest in peace beautiful woman. I don’t think people understand the strain it has on people."

Vivien Cooper said: "So sad to hear of the loss of this beautiful nurse. My deepest sympathy to her family RIP."

Anna Benedetti said: "RIP. This is so sad. I was just in hospital and really saw the hard, long shifts these people do, bless her family."

Joanie Clarke said: "RIP Sincere condolences to all your family and friends."

Colin Jenkins said: "Oh I am so very sorry that this terrible accident occurred.

"Can I offer my sincerest condolences to everyone left behind and I would like to express my thanks for all the brilliant work that this lady nurse did for the community thank you sweet lady."