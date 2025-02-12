Trinity Walk: Wakefield shopping centre announces 'record year' after 11.35 million visits

A Wakefield shopping centre is celebrating its best ever year for footfall after welcoming around 11.35 million visits in 2024.
Trinity Walk announced record numbers of visitors last year, spurred on by events including Star Walk, Princesses of Trinity and Dino Walk. The centre’s previous best year for footfall was around 11.27 million, in 2016.

The centre, which first opened in May 2011, has welcomed more than a dozen new openings in the last two years, including Sports Direct, Pavers, Søstrene Grene and Bob & Berts. The centre now hosts more than 75 brands.

James White, centre manager of Trinity Walk, said: “We are delighted for all the stores and staff, who work so hard day in and day out to make Trinity Walk a great destination – and help us buck the national trend.

James White, Centre Manager of Trinity Walk.

“The biggest thanks must go to all our shoppers and visitors. Without them, we’re not Trinity Walk. The wider team has worked hard during the last three years to improve the mix of stores and services here, which has meant more choice for visitors.

“Success breeds success. We secured more lettings, our events got bigger and more people wanted to be here – as visitors and as tenants – which is brilliant.”

Trinity Walk is a hybrid open air shopping centre covering more than half a million square feet of space managed by Savills.

